The San Francisco Tiki Bar Anthony Bourdain Dubbed 'The Greatest Place In The History Of The World'
Anthony Bourdain's opinion is still immensely valued by food and beverage professionals and enthusiasts alike. He was creative, honest, open-minded, and well-traveled, appreciating dishes and drinks from both the world's fine dining institutions as well as street vendors. Because of that perspective (and Bourdain's excellent taste), many of us still hold the ideas he expressed about places and things in high regard. An informed imbiber, for example, may love knowing Anthony Bourdain's favorite 12 drinks as well as knowing where he may have enjoyed some of them. We're in luck, because Bourdain's passion surrounding one particular bar was documented on the chef's Travel Channel show, "The Layover."
When experiencing Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in San Francisco for the first time, Bourdain called the tiki bar "completely, completely awesome," and "the greatest place in the history of the world," per insidescoopsf's YouTube channel. But, it's no wonder the seasoned author and television personality was impressed.
Tonga Room's tables are arranged around a "lagoon" (read: pool) where a stage for live music floats on a boat, meanwhile the entire interior is decked out like an old ship, and even rainstorms occur over the water. What's more, offerings like poke bowls, pupu platters, coconut curries, and mango panna cotta transport patrons from the Bay Area to a tropical island. Of course, the drinks really take center stage at Tonga Room — think: classics like cool and refreshing piña coladas, mai tais, Zombies, and newer riffs like the Mermaid Margarita or Seafoam Espresso Martini.
The history and importance of Tonga Room
Today, Tonga Room sits in the Fairmont San Francisco hotel, which first opened in 1907. The statement-making indoor pool debuted in 1929, and in 1945, Fairmont recruited Hollywood set designer Mel Melvin to turn it into the centerpiece of Tonga Room. Tiki bars had started popping up in the 1930s as part of an escapism movement during the Great Depression, and the vacation-in-a-bar trend continued to grow throughout the mid-20th century. Tonga Room helped set the kitschy, island-inspired tone for many bars to come. While the trend to flock to tiki bars faltered as the years went on, the San Francisco hot spot became beloved all over again at the beginning of the 21st century, following a tiki resurgence. In fact, fans were distraught when the Fairmont considered closing Tonga Room due to waning popularity. Luckily, petitions and support saved the institution, and it lives on as a favorite "destination" today.
There's no doubt Anthony Bourdain and his travel show helped put Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar on the radar for many. While the theme park-like quality of the atmosphere may not immediately seem like Bourdain's cup of tea, it's clear he could enjoy the tongue-in-cheek quality of its over-the-top decor. Plus, a good rum cocktail is a good rum cocktail, right? Even the most jaded jet-setter can't deny the splendor of an indoor rain storm while snacking on delicious bites and sipping a tasty tropical tipple.