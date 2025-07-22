The San Francisco Tiki Bar Anthony Bourdain Dubbed 'The Greatest Place In The History Of The World'

Anthony Bourdain's opinion is still immensely valued by food and beverage professionals and enthusiasts alike. He was creative, honest, open-minded, and well-traveled, appreciating dishes and drinks from both the world's fine dining institutions as well as street vendors. Because of that perspective (and Bourdain's excellent taste), many of us still hold the ideas he expressed about places and things in high regard. An informed imbiber, for example, may love knowing Anthony Bourdain's favorite 12 drinks as well as knowing where he may have enjoyed some of them. We're in luck, because Bourdain's passion surrounding one particular bar was documented on the chef's Travel Channel show, "The Layover."

When experiencing Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in San Francisco for the first time, Bourdain called the tiki bar "completely, completely awesome," and "the greatest place in the history of the world," per insidescoopsf's YouTube channel. But, it's no wonder the seasoned author and television personality was impressed.

Tonga Room's tables are arranged around a "lagoon" (read: pool) where a stage for live music floats on a boat, meanwhile the entire interior is decked out like an old ship, and even rainstorms occur over the water. What's more, offerings like poke bowls, pupu platters, coconut curries, and mango panna cotta transport patrons from the Bay Area to a tropical island. Of course, the drinks really take center stage at Tonga Room — think: classics like cool and refreshing piña coladas, mai tais, Zombies, and newer riffs like the Mermaid Margarita or Seafoam Espresso Martini.