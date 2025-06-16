The Story Behind The Oldest Deli In The US
There's one name that's always on everyone's lips when it comes to the New York deli scene, and that is, of course, Katz's Delicatessen. Established in 1888, Katz's is not only the oldest deli in New York City, it's also the oldest continuously operating deli in the entire United States. The location was first opened by a pair of brothers named Morris and Hyman Iceland. In 1903, Willy Katz became a partner in the business, and the name of the deli was changed from "Iceland Brothers" to "Iceland & Katz." A few years later, Willy's cousin Benny came on board, followed by their landlord Harry Tarowsky, and Katz's Delicatessen was born.
Nowadays, the deli is run by Jake Dell, whose father, Martin Dell, was one of the partners asked to take over the business by the Katz and Tarowsky families in the mid-1980s. Located at 205 East Houston Street in the Lower East Side, Katz's was an important pillar for the immigrant community in the early 20th century. Locals would meet there for lunch and to catch up, and a neighborhood dinner was served on Fridays. The barrels of meat and pickles that were stored outside the store — which was forced to move during the construction of the subway — became iconic over the years, as did its infamous World War II slogan: "Send a salami to your boy in the army" (via The New York Times).
What to eat at Katz's Delicatessen
The menu at Katz's is traditionally Jewish, with sausages, salami, and its famed pastrami at the forefront. In recent years, a classic Reuben sandwich has become the most popular item, even though meat and cheese aren't traditionally mixed in Jewish culture. In fact, Katz's food isn't actually kosher, which is why it can serve the sandwich in the first place.
While the Reubens are good, the pastrami on rye is the way to go. It's the choice for many of the deli's celebrity visitors. Although "Man v. Food's" Adam Richman has been known to add corned beef to his Katz's order, and both Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been said to like the salami. Oh, and in case you were wondering, the actual Katz's Deli order from "When Harry Met Sally" was just a plain turkey sandwich. Apart from being featured in hit movies, Katz's has also appeared in everything from an episode of "Law & Order" to Super Bowl commercials.
Over 130 years later, Katz's serves upwards of 15,000 pounds of pastrami per week, so if you haven't braved the lines before, be prepared to wait. It's always worth it, though — there's a reason this place has been around for so long.