The Story Behind The Oldest Deli In The US

There's one name that's always on everyone's lips when it comes to the New York deli scene, and that is, of course, Katz's Delicatessen. Established in 1888, Katz's is not only the oldest deli in New York City, it's also the oldest continuously operating deli in the entire United States. The location was first opened by a pair of brothers named Morris and Hyman Iceland. In 1903, Willy Katz became a partner in the business, and the name of the deli was changed from "Iceland Brothers" to "Iceland & Katz." A few years later, Willy's cousin Benny came on board, followed by their landlord Harry Tarowsky, and Katz's Delicatessen was born.

Nowadays, the deli is run by Jake Dell, whose father, Martin Dell, was one of the partners asked to take over the business by the Katz and Tarowsky families in the mid-1980s. Located at 205 East Houston Street in the Lower East Side, Katz's was an important pillar for the immigrant community in the early 20th century. Locals would meet there for lunch and to catch up, and a neighborhood dinner was served on Fridays. The barrels of meat and pickles that were stored outside the store — which was forced to move during the construction of the subway — became iconic over the years, as did its infamous World War II slogan: "Send a salami to your boy in the army" (via The New York Times).