19 Dessert Spirits That Aren't Baileys, Ranked

Do you ever get the urge for a sweet little nightcap, but don't feel like fashioning any concoction? We're in the same boat — sometimes I just want a sip of something to cap off a meal, and I'd prefer it be sans hassle. I'd be okay with a two-ingredient drink, but anything more than that — or anything that asks me to pull out my cocktail shaker — isn't going to fly. I regularly keep at least one or two dessert liqueurs on hand for such occasions, and as I've gotten into refining my bar cart collection, I figured it was high time to explore the breadth of dessert liqueur options on the market.

The following is a roundup and ranking of a whopping 19 different bottles, and if I'm being honest, ranking them was no easy task. All of the below are either single-pour spirits or spirits that can easily be mellowed out with a cream liqueur addition (such is the case with some of the espresso/coffee/chocolate liqueurs below). So, when ranking them, I relied heavily on personal preference. In this piece, I favored bottles that boasted deep, complex flavors without being too saccharine, and I favored single-pour drinks above anything else. I'd encourage you to read through my descriptions of each and buy which will best suit your dessert liqueur needs; for example, if you want a particularly cloying liqueur, it may be advantageous to shop some of the spirits toward the bottom of my list.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.