Review: Kahlúa And Dunkin's Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur Is Our New Favorite Way To Upgrade Afternoon Cold Brew

I don't know about you, but if I had to choose one liqueur to drink straight, it would have to be the famously versatile, effortlessly palatable Kahlúa. Not only is it delicious solo, but its numerous uses make it an obvious liquor cabinet staple for any imbiber. Splash some Kahlúa into your next mocha frosting to give it a boozy twist, or add some to your black velvet cocktail to throw some coffee notes in the mix. However you decide to use it (or if, like me, you prefer to enjoy it unadulterated), there's always been a reason to keep a bottle of classic Kahlúa within reach — until now, that is.

May I suggest you try a slightly upgraded version? The masters of coffee-flavored cream liqueur have partnered up with perhaps one of the most obvious brands for such a collab: Dunkin'. Who better to enhance a coffee liqueur than fellow coffee enthusiasts? If you, too, are a fan of Dunkin's famous caramel concoctions, this collab isn't one to be missed. Kahlúa and Dunkin' have just released Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur, and though it may sound like a recipe for a sickeningly sweet hybrid beverage (which is what I thought at first), take my advice and grab a bottle stat.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.