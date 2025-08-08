Review: Kahlúa And Dunkin's Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur Is Our New Favorite Way To Upgrade Afternoon Cold Brew
I don't know about you, but if I had to choose one liqueur to drink straight, it would have to be the famously versatile, effortlessly palatable Kahlúa. Not only is it delicious solo, but its numerous uses make it an obvious liquor cabinet staple for any imbiber. Splash some Kahlúa into your next mocha frosting to give it a boozy twist, or add some to your black velvet cocktail to throw some coffee notes in the mix. However you decide to use it (or if, like me, you prefer to enjoy it unadulterated), there's always been a reason to keep a bottle of classic Kahlúa within reach — until now, that is.
May I suggest you try a slightly upgraded version? The masters of coffee-flavored cream liqueur have partnered up with perhaps one of the most obvious brands for such a collab: Dunkin'. Who better to enhance a coffee liqueur than fellow coffee enthusiasts? If you, too, are a fan of Dunkin's famous caramel concoctions, this collab isn't one to be missed. Kahlúa and Dunkin' have just released Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur, and though it may sound like a recipe for a sickeningly sweet hybrid beverage (which is what I thought at first), take my advice and grab a bottle stat.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Kahlúa Dunkin Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur?
The self-described "delicious velvety cream liqueur with a generous splash of iconic Dunkin' Caramel Swirl flavor" is a bottle to behold, not least because of the plethora of ways you can sip it (chilled, neat, over ice, in your afternoon coffee, added to an espresso martini). This partnership represents Dunkin's first steps into the liqueur world, and it has me wondering — why don't more beverage companies (especially coffee-centric ones) try to gain a foothold in the market?
Funnily enough, though, Dunkin's actual coffee doesn't make an appearance in this collab. Instead, the duo chose to feature a consumer-favorite flavor swirl and infused this bottle with Caramel Swirl-y goodness. Also in the bottle are the classic Kahlúa Rum and 100% Arabica coffee from Veracruz, Mexico. It promises a delightfully simple pour that's ready to drink straight out of the bottle, but one which can also enhance an array of decadent drinks.
Price and availability
If this particular entry sounds appealing to you, I have excellent news. Not only is it already available for purchase, but it's also joining Kahlúa's permanent lineup. That means that you don't have to worry about getting your hands on one of a limited supply — as far as I know, this bottle isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and it's not hard to see why once you taste it.
Though you won't be able to buy it at Dunkin' locations, it will be made available at alcoholic beverage retailers nationwide, with a suggested price of $24.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Don't want to do all the recon of finding out which stores in your area carry the liqueur? Kahlúa's website has a locator tool that can help, but you may need to wait a bit — it says the bottles are all sold out in my area, but it does give the option to receive a notification when they're available again.
Taste test
I'll admit, I'm not the most familiar with Dunkin' — the Pacific Northwest seems to be one of the few regions in the country that doesn't have a strong Dunkin' presence, perhaps because Dutch Bros' coffee has dominated the market here. However, I've seen my colleagues give Dunkin's Caramel Swirl coffees fairly positive reviews in the past, though many say it's particularly sweet. Because of that, I expected more saccharinity to this beverage; even if it wasn't too cloying, I did think I wouldn't like it as much as my standard bottle of Kahlúa.
So imagine my surprise when, instead of being greeted with an explosion of sugar at first sip, Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur just tasted like the Kahlúa I know and love. Pretty soon, I got hit with a warm, buttery caramel flavor. And, yeah, I won't lie — the drink is definitely sweet, but it's far from being overwhelming. Rather, I think the brands struck a particularly harmonious balance here. The caramel swirl flavor made a nice complement to the coffee, chocolate, and cream notes of Kahlúa, and the result was a beverage that seemed more ready to drink than Kahlúa's classic offering, without closing itself off to being used as a drink inclusion. I particularly appreciate that this collab retained the versatility I'm used to experiencing with a bottle of regular Kahlúa. I don't often go for single-purpose drinks, and formulating a slightly more unique offering that's still amenable to a plethora of uses is a feat.
Final thoughts
As far as who shouldn't buy this drink, I can see a small audience being slightly turned off by the caramel flavor. If you eschew any type of sweetness in your drinks, this probably isn't your bottle — then again, if that sounds like you, I doubt you're a huge fan of Kahlúa in the first place. If, on the other hand, you regularly enjoy Kahlúa and aren't opposed to a subtle flavor shake-up, you should definitely grab a bottle when you see it.
Occasionally, I try products and wish the company had gone further, but I think going for gentility was a really, really good move here. The result still represents a distinct departure from the Kahlúa you know and love, but it's by no means a polarizing offering. You'll definitely find me sipping this solo, but it'll be hard to refrain from adding a splash to my afternoon cold brew (or even, for that matter, my morning coffee). Heck, I might pour a shot over my ice cream dessert tonight. The sky is still the limit with Kahlúa Dunkin Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur, which is definitely worth a spot in your liquor cabinet.