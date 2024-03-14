Ina Garten Takes Mocha Frosting To A Boozy New Level With Kahlúa

If anyone knows about pleasing crowds at a dinner party, it is hostess-with-the-mostess Ina Garten. While an average cook may whip up a batch of rich mocha or chocolate frosting to spread over cupcakes and decadent tortes, leave it to Garten to take the dessert a step further. Garten adds a tablespoon of Kahlúa to her cooled mixture of heavy cream, butter, chocolate, and espresso coffee, then adjusts to taste after combining until smooth. The boozy inclusion lends a mature taste to frosted treats and invites a subtle dose of a coffee-flavored element to an already rich and buttery spread.

Mocha with cream is never a bad decision, insisted Garten on Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," and she includes the recipe in a specific cake that is quick to win hearts. Once your palate has been turned towards the light of alcohol-enhanced frosting, you can set your sights on trying to put together Garten's no-bake mocha chocolate icebox cake made with Kahlúa, cocoa powder, decadent mascarpone, and layers of chocolate chip cookies, all slathered with thick spreads of mocha whipped cream.