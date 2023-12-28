Add Kahlua To Your Black Velvet Cocktail For A Hint Of Coffee Flavor

To assemble a classic Black Velvet cocktail, pour the bubbly into the glass first, taking care to preserve those delicate carbonation bubbles, then slowly top it with the stout — that's it. No stirring is required. Foregoing stirring will also preserve the Black Velvet's signature foamy cap and color-blocked layers of sparkling wine and dark Guinness. With the addition of the Kahlua, simply add the shot of Kahlua into the bottom of the glass before the champagne and assemble as normal.

Since there's no ice in this cocktail, make sure your stout, champagne, and Kahlua are all well-chilled before assembling your Black Velvet. Even just 10 minutes in the freezer can make a big difference to create a drink that's greater than the sum of its parts.

A classic Black Velvet combines two relatively light spirits, and the cocktail's total ABV only totals around 8%, so the added shot of 20% ABV Kahlua isn't going to transform this drink into a boozy bomb. It can take the heat. Plus, this is a wicked affordable upgrade. A 750ml bottle of Kahlua retails in the $20 to $30 range, varying by location, and all you need is one shot of it per drink.

This coffee-spike Black Velvet is a killer cold season sipper all winter long, not to mention a lightly caffeinated pick-me-up digestif after a food-coma-inducing holiday meal. Serve in a champagne flute or highball glass. (A glass stein works, too).