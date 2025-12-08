9 Best Liqueurs To Spike Your Hot Chocolate With

No matter how you celebrate the holiday season, chances are, hot chocolate belongs somewhere in the festivities. This most cozy of beverages is suitable for sippers of all ages, but if you want to add a little grown-up flair, it's as easy as pouring in a bit of liqueur and stirring. That said, choosing which liqueur to use is not quite so simple. There are countless options out there, and finding the ones that not only suit your and your guests' tastes but also the flavor profile of the hot chocolate can be daunting.

To help us make spiked hot chocolate a success, we spoke with three experts –- Chris Nguyen, bar manager of The Waverly in Cardiff, California; James Juedes, a sommelier at the Canter Inn in New Glarus, Wisconsin; and David Orellana, beverage director at Grand Brasserie in New York.

Before going through all the various liqueurs that these drinks experts suggested, it's important to note something that Orellana stressed: All good drinks, regardless of the recipe, start with high-quality ingredients, so make sure your hot chocolate ingredients are top notch. If you don't already have a favorite formula, or if you're looking for something that allows you to choose each ingredient instead of using a store-bought mix, look no further than our ultimate hot chocolate recipe. This recipe will give you the foundation you need for a luxurious mug of spiked cocoa, then it's time to choose one of the following liqueurs to take your drink to the next level.