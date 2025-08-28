A Spirits Expert Explains What Defines Amaro, And How It Can Be Used As An Alternative In Gin Cocktails

The world of amaro is exciting to discover. The one hurdle is that this beverage category can get a little complicated. What truly is an amaro? How can you start drinking amari? And considering they're botanical by nature, can you use them in cocktail recipes where you'd use the other famously botanical liquor, gin? To help start your journey, we turned to an expert: Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More.

"One of the more challenging aspects of amaro as a category is how broad of a spectrum [it] spans," Horn says. "You have everything from aperitivo bitters (bittersweet red or white aperitifs such as Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Aperol, and Campari); to sweeter, softer, fuller-bodied Amari (like Montenegro and Amaro Nonino); to Fernets (Fernet-Branca, Contratto Fernet). ... I am personally of the opinion that 'amaro' includes aperitifs and digestifs, meaning any liquid based in whetting the appetite or aiding in digestion; is a bittersweet herbal liqueur made by infusing an alcoholic base; and includes proprietary and theoretically medicinal herbs, fruits, roots, spices and/or flowers."

Unlike some alcoholic beverages, such as bourbon, an amaro doesn't have to meet legally specified criteria to earn its label. As Horn observes, the lack of any governing body for the drink is why the definition can get a little hazy. But an amaro should definitely contain what's known as a bittering agent — like gentian, wormwood, or cinchona — and a sweetener such as refined sugar, honey, beet sugar, or agave. As far as using amaro in gin cocktails, it all depends on the recipe and how light or dark the amaro is.