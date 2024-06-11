Bourbon Cream Vs Irish Cream: Here's How The Flavor Profiles Differ

Have you ever had a Mudslide cocktail? If you have, you may have noticed a very creamy, almost milk-like note within each sip. Cream liqueur, a combination of dairy cream and a spirit like whiskey, is responsible for that flavor.

The most popular variety is Irish cream, widely recognized through the brand Baileys (in fact, Baileys is almost synonymous with Irish cream these days). Aside from giving your cocktail some lovely richness from its cream content and the floral and fruity flavors of Irish whiskey, Baileys also contains notes of cocoa and vanilla, too. With such a combination of flavors, it's not at all surprising that a bottle of Irish cream has become a familiar sight in most bars.

There's also another type of cream liqueur on the market, this one has an American spin — bourbon cream. In terms of composition, it doesn't differ much from Irish cream — part cream, part whiskey. It's just bourbon instead of Irish whiskey. If you're eyeing either liqueurs to add to your cocktail-making shelves, here's what you should know about them and how they taste.