9 Best Berry Liquors And Liqueurs For Your End-Of-Summer Cocktails

Whether you're celebrating the end of summer or trying to inject some bright appeal into the colder months, berries are a great tool to utilize. And I'm not just talking about frozen berries or the out-of-season strawberries you pay big bucks for in the middle of December. When you want the sweet taste of summer berries all year long, there's one reliable way to get it that isn't dependent on the season — of course, I'm talking about berry-flavored alcohol.

As one who adores berries, I've always been intrigued by berry liqueurs and liquors, but have never taken the time to seriously educate my palate. I figured it was high time for that to change. I don't want to be forever married to my house whiskey sour or Moscow mule recipe, especially when winter hits and I need something to warm me from the inside. Thus began my search for some of the best berry-themed alcoholic indulgences on the market. I scoured the web for bottles that got stellar reviews and received high acclaim from fellow imbibers, and ultimately, they had to pass my taste test in order to make this list. What follows is a roundup of some of the best berry bottles, featuring a variety of berries and a stunning range of tasting notes — seriously, this was one of the most fun taste tests I've done to date.

