9 Best Berry Liquors And Liqueurs For Your End-Of-Summer Cocktails
Whether you're celebrating the end of summer or trying to inject some bright appeal into the colder months, berries are a great tool to utilize. And I'm not just talking about frozen berries or the out-of-season strawberries you pay big bucks for in the middle of December. When you want the sweet taste of summer berries all year long, there's one reliable way to get it that isn't dependent on the season — of course, I'm talking about berry-flavored alcohol.
As one who adores berries, I've always been intrigued by berry liqueurs and liquors, but have never taken the time to seriously educate my palate. I figured it was high time for that to change. I don't want to be forever married to my house whiskey sour or Moscow mule recipe, especially when winter hits and I need something to warm me from the inside. Thus began my search for some of the best berry-themed alcoholic indulgences on the market. I scoured the web for bottles that got stellar reviews and received high acclaim from fellow imbibers, and ultimately, they had to pass my taste test in order to make this list. What follows is a roundup of some of the best berry bottles, featuring a variety of berries and a stunning range of tasting notes — seriously, this was one of the most fun taste tests I've done to date.
Whidbey Island Distillery Boysenberry Liqueur
First to be featured is a boysenberry liqueur from Whidbey Island Distillery. Situated on its eponymous Whidbey Island in the Pacific Northwest, this family-owned distillery has been in operation for generations, and I certainly hope it doesn't close its doors anytime soon. The distillery has received numerous awards for various liqueurs; its loganberry liqueur is a double gold recipient, the blackberry liqueur has received a platinum medal, and the bottle I tried has been awarded a gold medal. Should you find yourself in the PNW, it's well worth stopping by the island for a complimentary tasting, but you'll probably end up walking away with a bottle (or multiple).
The liqueur meets you with some strong alcohol notes on the nose, which I'll admit made me nervous for a moment. Fortunately, my fears were unfounded — sipping it revealed an incredibly accessible drink that I was instantly enamored with. As the liqueur is made from a raspberry-blackberry-loganberry hybrid fruit, its rich jammy quality should have been unsurprising, but it floored me nonetheless. Sweet jam flavors come in at the front of the sip and are followed by some spices, with a smooth finish. It's excessively sippable. I'd be tempted to drink this unadulterated, but I could see using it as a pleasant floater or pouring a shot over some vanilla ice cream or sponge cake.
Clear Creek Distillery Marionberry Liqueur
Another Pacific Northwest favorite comes from Clear Creek Distillery, in the form of its marionberry liqueur. The distillery, founded in 1985, focuses on fruit-based spirits made from the bounty of Oregon's Hood River region, and I'll admit, this bottle did not come to me by way of research — I saw the marionberry liqueur on the shelf at my local liquor store and knew I had to try it. Had it been anything less than excellent, it would not have made this lineup. And if you're unfamiliar with marionberries, don't be embarrassed. The Oregon-bred berry is a hybrid of two blackberry varieties, and it's so coveted by locals that it rarely makes it beyond state lines.
This liqueur is absolutely delightful on the nose, with a berry-forward scent and a dark, opaque, red-purple hue. Visually, it does a wonderful job hinting at its tasting notes. The liqueur still retains the deep jam flavors you'd expect, but it also has that tart quality signature to marionberries — in this, it sets itself apart from other selections here. Still, it's fruity and goes down easily (though I definitely wouldn't call it a bright spirit). I adored this bottle, and it's another I'd sip on unadulterated. Better yet, I'd pair a small glass with a dark, fudgy brownie, and indulge on cold nights by the fireplace.
Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine
To take a brief step away from the liqueur sphere, I'd love to introduce you to Ole Smoky's Tennessee Moonshine — specifically, its blackberry variety. As the brand took the top spot in my ranking of hard lemonades, I had an inkling its blackberry spirit would be a contender for this list (spoiler alert: I was right). Ole Smoky Distillery has been in the moonshine business since before it was legally recognized as a business, and its somewhat lawless past seems to have paved the way for a longevity few moonshiners can claim. The result is a brand that boasts as many moonshine flavors as you could think of (as a side note, I also have the apple pie moonshine, which I've been greedily hoarding until autumn hits — it's also divine).
The blackberry moonshine smells gorgeous right off the bat. There's no doubting its alcohol content, though it's still not absurdly high (20% ABV, or 40 proof). It gives an essence of summertime, with a blackberry-forward nose that spices linger behind. Upon sipping it, I'm greeted by a smooth, thin mouthfeel, perfect for those days when you want a clean drink that's not too heavy. As expected, blackberries sit on the throne in this amply fruity bottle. Drink it on the rocks when you're winding down the dog days of summer, mix it with lemonade for a boozy refresher, or pour some into a cup of hot apple cider when you're not quite ready to let go of the warmer months.
Tamworth Garden Mountain Berry Cordial
The very name "Tamworth Garden" enticed me from the start, so when I saw this name pop up in my search for the best berry liqueurs, I knew I had to try it. The New Hampshire-based distillery sits on a picturesque landscape, has a garden of botanicals that it sources from, and got recognition in 2023 for being one of the top "Drinks Innovators of the Year." The distillery (technically a "distillery & mercantile," for an even more charming twist) has found success under the leadership of Steven Grasse, who's been operating the business since 2015. If I can implore you to take a gander at its whole lineup, mostly for the creative, eye-candy-esque bottles and labels, please do so.
The brand's mountain berry cordial utilizes raspberry, honeyberry, and aronia berry in its making. The result? A wildly fruitful mixture that you can smell even just pouring it from the bottle. It sits like rich fruit wine on the nose, almost akin to port wine but with more of a dark berry fragrance than anything else. Beyond that, it tastes simply luxurious. It remains very smooth while also boasting the most potent alcohol taste of the liqueurs I'd had thus far, a dichotomy that I didn't quite know how to classify beyond being incredibly good. The aronia berry's tart qualities help balance the sweet, almost candied characteristic of the cordial, making for an overall impeccably balanced sipper. You'll be able to find me pouring a small dram of this whenever I need to feel fancy.
Vicario Mirto Liqueur
One of the most unique berry liqueurs on my list comes from Salute! LLC, which operates out of both Italy and South Carolina. The company grows as many of its own herbs and fruits as it can — the rest, it sources locally and organically, or via shipping methods that leave the lowest possible carbon footprint. It also utilizes rare herbs and fruits when possible to support biodiversity. The brand also makes its own wines and olive oils, and its Vicario Mirto liqueur (the subject of today's chat) is made from myrtle berries.
If you want a fruity liqueur with some ample spice to it, this is your bottle. I got some citrus on the nose, with ample herbs and spices coming through, hinting at the tasting notes of the myrtle berry — often peppery and astringent. It smelled almost like anise. Sipping it revealed an array of herbs as well as a rose-like savory element, with some bitterness that reminded me of amaro. It's a potent liqueur that I wouldn't hesitate to mix into a spritzer — a sparkling sweet wine or something sparkling with ample citrus notes would make for a lovely pairing with this bottle. If you're unfamiliar with myrtle berries, this is a great, approachable entry point.
Wild Roots Huckleberry Vodka
Any Pacific Northwest natives will be familiar with the Wild Roots brand, which can also be found on liquor store shelves across the country. The company specializes in vodka that's naturally infused with some of the Pacific Northwest's finest produce, like marionberries, huckleberries, and raspberries. It also boasts a range of wine offerings as well as some gin selections, vodka sodas, and lemonade cocktails if you want something ready-to-pour. I grabbed a bottle of its huckleberry vodka at the store after having it recommended to me by a few locals, and I must say, it doesn't disappoint.
Now, this is by far the most inebriating of any bottles on this list — it boasts a 35% ABV, and it certainly shows. Huckleberry notes are subtle behind the heavy alcohol on the nose, leaving no doubt as to what I was getting myself into with this bottle. Sipping it straight gave way to an undeniable vodka burn, but the ample huckleberry notes put this bottle a cut above the rest, making me eager to try the rest of Wild Roots' vodka lineup. This isn't one to sip straight; it is, however, begging to be paired with lemonade for a rich summertime refresher, or to be utilized in simple vodka-based mixed drinks, like a screwdriver.
Metcalfe's Blueberry Liqueur
I mean, how can you go wrong with a blueberry liqueur? I don't think it's possible to, yet Metcalfe's take on the bottle still manages to make a universally-loved berry seem like something special and worth celebrating. The Metcalfe's brand sits under the Vermont Distillers umbrella, and if anyone knows their blueberries, it's New England residents (and, yes, the Vermont-based distillery does produce a variety of maple spirits). The solar-powered distillery is operated by Edward Metcalfe — who's been in the spirit business since 1985 — and his two sons, Augustus and Dominic Metcalfe.
This blueberry liqueur has much to brag about in its simplicity. This was the only one I finished the whole shot of when doing this tasting; while I was able to exercise restraint with the others, all self-control left me upon sipping this. It doesn't give much on the nose, but don't judge it by that. The liqueur packs a punch of smooth blueberry flavor that's almost too easy to swallow. It's also one of the sweetest on this list, but not in a cloying way — rather, the sweetness sits on my lips, making me eager to take another sip. It's a beautiful sipper that blueberry fans especially will enjoy, and though it's wonderfully smooth when enjoyed unadulterated, I wouldn't hesitate to mix it in a variety of drinks. Add some to your next Moscow mule to give it a fruity twist, or simply blend it with your favorite mixer for a simpler beverage.
Combier Liqueur de Cassis
Want to support a brand boasting some serious longevity? Give Combier a look — the distillery's roots go all the way back to 1834, when the founding Combier couple launched a confectionary in France, which made liqueur-filled chocolates. Unbeknownst to them at the time, the couple's liqueurs would soon be more coveted than the chocolates; thus, the distillery was born. The company's orange liqueurs remain incredibly popular, and it can claim the title of having produced the world's first triple sec. Combier's current general manager, Franck Choisne, has been with the distillery since 1994; throughout his time with the company, he's revitalized it while also ensuring it remains true to its nearly two-century-long practices and values.
Combier's Liqueur de Cassis is made from blackcurrants, and the company's managed to formulate it in such a way that neutralizes the fruit's typically acidic qualities. I got hints of grape and even some melon on the nose — sipping it gave an almost syrupy mouthfeel, but I loved the slight viscosity brought by the drink. The beginning of the sip was very sweet, with prominent notes of grape and blueberry. The sip finished off with some pleasant spice to balance out the sweetness. It's a unique, well-rounded bottle that both sits on the lips and activates the salivary glands with its dark, fruity appeal. Try it straight first — then, consider using it in your favorite whiskey cocktail if you don't feel like drinking it solo.
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry
Having previously reviewed Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry Whiskey upon its launch, I'll admit I didn't have to seek it out for a spot here — I'd already tried it, knew I loved it, and felt it was well-deserving of a mention. As the fourth flavor in its permanent lineup, this bottle made quite the splash upon its summer 2025 release, and for good reason. With cinnamon, apple, and honey-infused whiskeys, the ripe, dark blackberry seems a natural next step forward, and it doesn't disappoint.
On the nose, you get the familiar spice of Jack Daniel's with blackberries boasting about themselves in the background. Taking a sip will bring the drinker something familiar yet new — while Jack Daniel's is the same whiskey you know and love, the addition of blueberry liqueur lifts it a bit to give it a summery essence that's wholly welcome year-round. I mean, how can you go wrong with a berry-infused whiskey? It's delightful when sipped neat or on the rocks, but you're obviously free to mix it in whatever sounds appealing to you — I'd suggest lemonade for something simple and spiked.
Methodology
For starters, I'm sure this list of the best berry liqueurs/liquors on the market isn't all-encompassing. There are simply too many fabulous distilleries, many of them with a small footprint, to hope to include every selection on a single list. In compiling this lineup, though, I did some heavy research and looked for brands that were recommended by a variety of sources — whether it be consumers on Reddit, other blogs and review sites, or other similar roundups.
After compiling an initial list, I got my hands on as many bottles as I could to run them through a taste test before recommending them here. As it turns out, the website reviews I aggregated the products from were spot on — all spirits were well worthy of a spot here, and consumers of varying tastes should all be able to find something they enjoy. I did aim for a variety of berries to be featured in the bottles, so, again, this isn't an ultra-comprehensive ranking. It is, however, a great starting point for those wanting to dip a toe into the berry spirit world.