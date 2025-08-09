Review: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry Whiskey Delivers A Smooth, Fruity Sip
Is it even summer if berry infusions aren't dominating liquor store shelves? No matter which type of berry is your favorite, there's a decent chance you can find a bottle featuring it. In late summer, blackberries are among the most prominent harvestable berries, so I wasn't surprised to hear one of the frontrunners of the whiskey business took the opportunity to capitalize on the flavor. I got a bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry whiskey to try and review, and I'll admit to being a bit skeptical — after all, we've previously called the brand's cherry Coca-Cola can "medicine in a bottle," and though I certainly hoped this offering would be more appealing, I had my doubts.
Not to take any credit for this luscious concoction, but it does represent a flavor pairing we've suggested before — Jack Daniel's and blackberries have always been a match made in heaven at Tasting Table, and it feels somewhat serendipitous that a bottle featuring the duo was brought to life by the brand. The concept promises a delightful end-of-summer sip whether you enjoy it neat, on ice, or as part of a greater cocktail. As far as whether it was up to snuff, I'm happy to say that Jack Daniel's certainly delivered on everything I expected from this bottle.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry Whiskey?
Jack Daniel's is a famously palatable whiskey, particularly approachable for whiskey novices playing around with the spirit. It's amenable to a wide variety of uses, which makes it fun to experiment with — both for consumers and the company itself. Pairing the spirit with blackberry liqueur just made sense, though blackberry isn't necessarily the most widely-used liqueur flavor in the spirit world.
Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery, says of the bottle, "By adding the ripe notes of blackberries, we've created an approachable spirit that's full of character, easy to enjoy with friends and perfect for any season." It doesn't necessarily boast about itself, nor do I think it should — it's a lively spirit that represents a marked diversion from the rest of the company's lineup, without standing apart enough to seem out of place. The 70-proof bottle (35% ABV) is made with the brand's famous Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, which receives an infusion of blackberry liqueur before being bottled.
Price and availability
Much to my surprise (and delight, of course), we seem to be seeing a few cocktail releases joining their parent companies' permanent line; one such offering is the recently released Kahlúa and Dunkin' collab, and this bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry is another. Though it's certainly releasing at a seasonally-appropriate time, it doesn't appear to be limited to the dog days of summer, and I think consumers everywhere will be glad that this isn't a limited Jack Daniel's release.
The bottle will start appearing on store shelves throughout August 2025; if you don't see any popping up just yet, check back soon, or check Jack Daniel's locator tool to see if it's available at a liquor store in your area. The 750-milliliter bottles are being distributed with a suggested retail price of $21.99, though the actual price will obviously vary by location. Because this bottle is joining the lineup of the brand's other flavored expressions (its label helps it fit right in), it's reasonable to assume it can be found alongside its sibling flavors at your liquor store.
Taste test
As a huge fan of both whiskey and anything berry-flavored, I was very excited to get my hands on this bottle. I pretty much always have a bottle of the brand's Tennessee Apple expression on hand; it's a favorite to sip with hot apple cider when autumn rolls around. The Tennessee Blackberry might also have to be a staple bottle in my collection. This one, though, I might be tempted to drink straight rather than diluting it with anything.
I tried this neat, and honestly, I don't feel the need to drink it any differently. The nose is incredibly blackberry-forward, while still retaining that unmistakable smooth spice of Jack Daniel's No. 7. Upon sipping it, it offers a welcome deviation from its parent flavor without being at all too foreign. Bright, juicy blackberries are present throughout the sip, and it goes down just as smooth as I expected. I appreciate that the blackberry liqueur doesn't brag about itself. It acts as a nice lifting agent to the always-solid No. 7, and will make the bottle more amenable to those who prefer some fruity notes in their whiskey. It's a very well-rounded expression that I think will find favor with both newbie and seasoned whiskey enthusiasts.
Final thoughts
While I can't say the new Tennessee Blackberry whiskey deserves to be shouted about from rooftops, I don't think that was the company's goal, either — it seems it wanted to add another solid, approachable flavor to its lineup, and I think it accomplished that goal fairly flawlessly. You won't find anything super potent or punchy here. What you will find, though, is a bright expression that would liven any liquor cabinet.
Try it straight first, to get a feel for the spirit; then, the sky's the limit. I can see it mixing well with anything from your standard cola to lemonade or even a strong, fruity tea. Moreover, don't limit yourself to summertime sipping with this one. Though it evokes rocking-chair porch afternoons in the deep South, its dark fruit notes will help it translate to the fall and winter months effortlessly.