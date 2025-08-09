Review: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry Whiskey Delivers A Smooth, Fruity Sip

Is it even summer if berry infusions aren't dominating liquor store shelves? No matter which type of berry is your favorite, there's a decent chance you can find a bottle featuring it. In late summer, blackberries are among the most prominent harvestable berries, so I wasn't surprised to hear one of the frontrunners of the whiskey business took the opportunity to capitalize on the flavor. I got a bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Blackberry whiskey to try and review, and I'll admit to being a bit skeptical — after all, we've previously called the brand's cherry Coca-Cola can "medicine in a bottle," and though I certainly hoped this offering would be more appealing, I had my doubts.

Not to take any credit for this luscious concoction, but it does represent a flavor pairing we've suggested before — Jack Daniel's and blackberries have always been a match made in heaven at Tasting Table, and it feels somewhat serendipitous that a bottle featuring the duo was brought to life by the brand. The concept promises a delightful end-of-summer sip whether you enjoy it neat, on ice, or as part of a greater cocktail. As far as whether it was up to snuff, I'm happy to say that Jack Daniel's certainly delivered on everything I expected from this bottle.

