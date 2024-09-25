Review: Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry Tastes Like Cough Syrup In A Can

Jack and Coke is such a classic drink that many don't even consider it a cocktail. It's just one of the standard things you can order at a bar like a beer, or a glass of wine, or a shot. Its simplicity also makes it a perfect canned cocktail – there's not much that can go wrong when you're mixing only two ingredients. For similar reasons, it's a great choice if you're on a plane, or in a slightly suspect bar, too.

So how do you put a spin on something so standard without creating something entirely different? Well, you use a slightly different type of Coca-Cola in the drink. Cue Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry — a new canned cocktail from Jack Daniel's Ready To Drink (RTD), the maker of Jack Daniel's & Coke Zero, Jack & Ginger Ale, and, of course, Jack and regular old Coke.

On the beverage's release, Mary Beth O'Mara, brand director of Jack Daniel's RTD, stated: "Building on our tradition of innovation, we're excited to present a fresh take that marries the renowned character of our Tennessee Whiskey with the timeless taste of Coca-Cola Cherry" (via Fred Minnick). In terms of original twists, the new canned cocktail promises to combine the flavors everyone associates with Tennessee whiskey with the fruity notes of Coca-Cola Cherry. Does it actually do that? Well, I cracked a couple of cans open and found out for myself.

