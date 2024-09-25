Review: Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry Tastes Like Cough Syrup In A Can
Jack and Coke is such a classic drink that many don't even consider it a cocktail. It's just one of the standard things you can order at a bar like a beer, or a glass of wine, or a shot. Its simplicity also makes it a perfect canned cocktail – there's not much that can go wrong when you're mixing only two ingredients. For similar reasons, it's a great choice if you're on a plane, or in a slightly suspect bar, too.
So how do you put a spin on something so standard without creating something entirely different? Well, you use a slightly different type of Coca-Cola in the drink. Cue Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry — a new canned cocktail from Jack Daniel's Ready To Drink (RTD), the maker of Jack Daniel's & Coke Zero, Jack & Ginger Ale, and, of course, Jack and regular old Coke.
On the beverage's release, Mary Beth O'Mara, brand director of Jack Daniel's RTD, stated: "Building on our tradition of innovation, we're excited to present a fresh take that marries the renowned character of our Tennessee Whiskey with the timeless taste of Coca-Cola Cherry" (via Fred Minnick). In terms of original twists, the new canned cocktail promises to combine the flavors everyone associates with Tennessee whiskey with the fruity notes of Coca-Cola Cherry. Does it actually do that? Well, I cracked a couple of cans open and found out for myself.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry?
I'm going to put this simply, because it's a pretty simple drink. This is a can of Cherry Coke with Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 in it. From what I can gather, there's no secret ingredient or mysterious method the manufacturer is using to add flavor. Simply add the spirit to the already somewhat popular drink, can it, and ship it out. It keeps things simple, and given how delicate some mixed drinks are, this is arguably the best method for a cocktail in a can.
As for how much Jack you're getting, exact measurements aren't present in the press release, nor on the can itself. But we can sort of work it out. The 355-milliliter (12-ounce) can is 7% ABV, or 14 proof. A little rough mathematics puts the amount of Jack in that can somewhere around the 2.5-ounce mark. The standard U.S. measure for a shot is 1.5 ounces, so you're getting close to two shots in each beverage. So it's basically a double Jack and Cherry Coke.
Availability and cost
Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry is a seasonal offering from Jack Daniel's Ready to Drink. This means it's likely going to disappear in a few months, with no guarantees of it ever coming back, so if you want to try a can, you're probably better off getting one sooner rather than later. An exact end date for the product hasn't been indicated, but that's not unusual for this type of limited-time release. If you want to track down a can of Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry, it will be available in stores, but exact availability will vary between the stores themselves and from location to location depending on state and local laws. It can also be found online, but, again, whether or not you can have alcohol delivered to your abode likely depends on state and local laws.
If you live in a particularly restrictive state, you should check anywhere that regularly stocks other Jack Daniel's canned whiskey cocktails, as they may have a few cans of Jack & Coca-Cola Cherry in, too. With chains like Empire Wine, it's possible to order a case and have it delivered to a nearby physical store. If you have a good relationship with your local liquor store, there's also a chance it can order it for you.
In terms of price, this, too, will vary by state and where exactly you're purchasing the canned cocktail from. Jack & Coca-Cola Cherry is sold as a four-pack, or as individual cans — with the manufacturer suggesting a retail price of $12.99 for the four-pack and $3.50 for an individual can.
Taste test
Years of sampling neat spirits may have hampered my ability to taste alcohol in things, so take this one with a pinch of salt. But Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry tastes very mild for something sitting at 7% ABV. The drink also tastes flat in the non-carbonated sense, which is odd, as I can hear and see it fizzing when I pour it into the glass. But by the time it hits my mouth, any hint of carbon dioxide seems to have completely vanished.
The Cherry Coke flavor hits you at the front, quite harshly. Its artificialness is also very apparent, but that's just a Cherry Coke thing rather than something unique to this can. In the middle, you get your only hint of Jack. There's a strong, astringent, vanilla kick. The aftertaste is pretty bad; it's like a bunch of artificial fruit flavors having a Royal Rumble with a bit of an acetone note on top. It sort of makes you want to take another sip to make the aftertaste go away, but that just starts the cycle again. It's a catch-22 in a can.
In summary, this might be the most cough syrup-flavored thing I have ever ingested. And I am including several brands of cough syrup in that list. The only difference is, it's not viscous at all; it has the consistency of regular Coke. So it won't cure your throat and is unlikely to do much for an irritating cough.
I also convinced fellow Tasting Table writer Robyn Song to take a sip, as a second opinion helps. She described it as "all the nasty bits and bitterness of licorice, bubblegum, sarsaparilla, and all those other old-timey flavors." She couldn't taste much alcohol in it, either, though, so that's a plus!
How to drink Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry
I tried drinking this concoction in a few different ways, and there was one clear winner. Even standard Coke isn't at its best when you drink it warm from a can, and this is the case with Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry. Everything becomes that more intense, and you don't even get that little refreshing hit a cold drink has on a warm summer's day.
Drinking it chilled numbs the main flavors, as it tends to in most drinks. This is pretty much compulsory, given how the main flavors are. Whack a can of Jack & Coca-Cola Cherry in the fridge for a few hours, and it will still taste very medicinal, but you'll notice slightly less in the way of cough syrup and a few more of the fruity notes that the creators of this drink initially promised. It also makes the aftertaste fade away, which makes the drink more palatable on the whole.
Now, there is an ongoing debate with Jack Daniel's, and indeed all whiskies, regarding the addition of ice. Some can't face it neat and have to have it on the rocks. Others see tainting the spirit with ice cubes as an act of sacrilege. However, with this particular Jack Daniel's spin-off, there needn't be any kind of debate. A healthy scoop of ice massively improves this beverage. As with chilling, the stronger flavors are reined in a touch, and this allows the more subtle notes to flourish. The small amount of water added by the slowly melting ice enhances this effect. You'll have an easier time picking out fruity flavors, and arguably a more pleasant experience overall, if you drink this one on the rocks.
Is Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry worth it?
I'm wary of using the phrase "average palate," as tastes vary widely. But I am comfortable saying that Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola Cherry is going to be a niche drink. Certain people will think it's the best thing in the world, while others who sip it aren't likely to go back for a second glug. And that's perfectly fine; niches should be catered to.
Now, if you're asking yourself whether you should try this, ask yourself a couple more questions first: Do you really like Cherry Coke, and are you partial to the odd Jack and Coke on a night out? If that's the case, there's a strong chance of you enjoying this beverage. Similarly, if you can recall occasions where you've really enjoyed a drink and handed said drink to a friend, only for them to hand it back and comment on how it tastes like cough syrup, stomach medicine, or a plague cure from the 1640s, hunt down a can of this stuff immediately.
If you're just a standard Jack and Coke enjoyer, whiskey enthusiast, or have a more selective palate when it comes to cocktails, you should give this a swerve. On a personal level, I won't be ordering this at a bar or throwing a few in a cooler next time I have a garden party. It's certainly not going to be a crowd-pleaser.