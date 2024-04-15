Review: Jack Daniel's Ginger Ale Canned Cocktail Is A Convenient And Tasty Addition To Its Ready-To-Drink Lineup

The suggested retail price for a single 12-ounce can of Jack & Ginger Ale is $3.49, and $12.99 for a four-pack of 12-ounce cans. Of course, the actual price for a single can or four-pack is likely to vary depending on where you purchase the product. Different stores may charge more or less depending on a number of factors, including the city and state where a store is located.

Additionally, the new RTD canned cocktail from Jack Daniel's is set to be available throughout the U.S., meaning you should be able to find it at various liquor stores, big box stores, and grocery stores (depending on your local and state laws). Now, while the new Jack & Ginger Ale is scheduled to be sold nationwide, the recent release date means it may not be in stock at your local store just yet. In fact, as of this writing, the new Jack Daniel's RTD variety appears to be somewhat difficult to come by at many locations.

Still, the new whiskey and ginger ale canned cocktail doesn't appear to be a limited-time item. In other words, it should be in stock in most locations sooner than later — likely in stores where other Jack Daniel's canned cocktails are sold.