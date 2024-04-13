Give Your Jack Daniel's Whiskey A Burst Of Fruity Flavor With Blackberries

Blackberries and Jack might be your new favorite flavor pairing — and if it is, you can thank us later. Jack Daniel's has a wide oeuvre of whiskeys, but, to be specific, we're talking about adding blackberries to Jack Daniel's signature Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. Old No. 7 is made from a savory mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye distilled to 40% alcohol by volume (ABV). It's aged in white oak barrels and mellowed through sugar maple charcoal (and if you've ever wondered whether Old No. 7 is technically bourbon, the answer is ... complicated).

The result is a sweet, oaky flavor with tasting notes of butterscotch, smoke, vanilla, caramel, and pepper — and you can juxtapose that sweet-smoky spirit with a dark berry. The slight brightness from the blackberries cuts through Old No. 7's heaviness and lends welcome roundness to its rich caramel and pepper notes. To get the job done, both fresh blackberries and blackberry preserves work, here.

Infusing your Jack Daniel's cocktail with blackberry flavor can be as simple as popping a few whole berries into the drink, stirring in a spoonful of jam, or muddling a few fresh blackberries in the bottom of a rocks glass. If you're feeling ambitious, you could whip out a little vinegar to transform those fresh blackberries into a shrub. Or, use up the last remnants of your blackberry preserves by assembling your whiskey bevy into a thrifty, flavorful jam jar cocktail.