The 15 Best Cookbooks From Your Favorite Restaurants

It's easy to keep turning to the same old burgers, pizza, and tacos for dinner; we get it. Some recipes are tried-and-true favorites for a reason, but we also know you're really just a little inspiration away from finding the next batch of go-to favorites. That's why we're huge fans of cookbooks: Even if you don't follow a recipe, cookbooks are brilliant for ideas.

There are several classic cookbooks every home chef should have, but we're also huge fans of things like fantasy-themed cookbooks that help bring a little magic to your kitchen. Your favorite restaurants can also provide some seriously outstanding ideas, and it turns out the chefs behind many of the biggest have published at least some of their secrets in cookbook form.

We wanted to bring you some suggestions on some of the best cookbooks published by professional chefs in conjunction with their restaurants. There are a ton, so let's talk about how we narrowed this down. We wanted to make sure we included a variety of cuisines, and in order to make it onto the list, cookbooks needed to be highly rated and reviewed. They also needed to have clear, concise, easy-to-follow recipes, and we gave precedence to those that included stories and explanations of dishes, along with recipes for stand-alone components like sauces, seasoning mixes, and spice rubs. These are the cookbooks that contain some of the best professional-level meals you're actually going to want to make.