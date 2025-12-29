The 15 Best Cookbooks From Your Favorite Restaurants
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's easy to keep turning to the same old burgers, pizza, and tacos for dinner; we get it. Some recipes are tried-and-true favorites for a reason, but we also know you're really just a little inspiration away from finding the next batch of go-to favorites. That's why we're huge fans of cookbooks: Even if you don't follow a recipe, cookbooks are brilliant for ideas.
There are several classic cookbooks every home chef should have, but we're also huge fans of things like fantasy-themed cookbooks that help bring a little magic to your kitchen. Your favorite restaurants can also provide some seriously outstanding ideas, and it turns out the chefs behind many of the biggest have published at least some of their secrets in cookbook form.
We wanted to bring you some suggestions on some of the best cookbooks published by professional chefs in conjunction with their restaurants. There are a ton, so let's talk about how we narrowed this down. We wanted to make sure we included a variety of cuisines, and in order to make it onto the list, cookbooks needed to be highly rated and reviewed. They also needed to have clear, concise, easy-to-follow recipes, and we gave precedence to those that included stories and explanations of dishes, along with recipes for stand-alone components like sauces, seasoning mixes, and spice rubs. These are the cookbooks that contain some of the best professional-level meals you're actually going to want to make.
The French Laundry Cookbook
Thomas Keller's "The French Laundry" is the three-star Michelin restaurant that Anthony Bourdain absolutely loved, so you know there's some serious culinary wizardry going on here. There is absolutely no reason to be intimidated, though, as the thing we love about this cookbook is that Keller gives all kinds of incredible, practical tips that have a variety of applications and can take your own culinary game to the next level. And many are easy: Think of advice like drying fish for crispy skin, getting perfectly poached eggs by using a tall pot, and how to perfect quick sauces.
Sure, some of the recipes look intimidating at a glance, and there are 150 of them. Even if you're not confident in your ability to cook a Michelin-starred meal, this particular book gets rave reviews for taking complex ideas and explaining them clearly, and presenting recipes in a way that you might choose to recreate sauces or sides rather than entire dishes. If you do opt for the whole dish? This makes it possible to succeed.
Purchase "The French Laundry Cookbook" at Amazon for $43.99.
Momofuku: A Cookbook
David Chang hasn't just built a restaurant empire; he has changed the way America looks at Asian cuisine. His Momofuku restaurants are known for decadent yet accessible dishes like truffle ramen, and interestingly, the cookbook he released alongside Momofuku describes itself as "the anti-restaurant." In addition to offering insight into what went on in the behind-the-scenes building of his restaurant and outstanding recipes, you'll also find some advice from a world-class chef that will help you take your own cooking up a notch.
Chang discusses the importance of sourcing, how to make and properly store large quantities of broth for easy, future use, and why the seemingly small ingredients (like scallions) are so incredibly important. It's informal, approachable, and filled with recipes that are very, very doable for home cooks. If you tend to buy cookbooks and never actually make anything from them, don't worry — this isn't another one of those books.
Purchase "Momofuku: A Cookbook" at Amazon for $18.80.
The Hummingbird Bakery Cookbook
Anyone who's traveled to Europe knows that pastries, cakes, and cookies are very, very different from what most Americans are used to, and when The Hummingbird Bakery opened in 2004, it touted itself as bringing American sweets to England. It's an incredibly interesting perspective, and this book contains many recipes for classic American favorites. Baking isn't easy, but those who have made the decadent, beautiful sweet treats inside report that you'll end up with bakery-worthy cakes, cookies, and cupcakes yourself.
You know a cookbook is a hit when you hear of someone buying it as a gift, then realizing that they need a copy for themselves, too. Want to seriously impress with your baking skills? Plenty say that this is the book to get, and we'd like to add one very important reminder: You don't have to wait until someone's birthday to make a cake.
Purchase "The Hummingbird Bakery Cookbook" at Amazon from $5.07.
Rao's Classics
Rao's has been a New York institution for more than a century, boasting recipes perfected through generations. Sure, you can pick up a jar of sauce at the grocery store, but you may have heard that there are questions around whether or not Rao's sauces changed after it was acquired by Campbell's. Fortunately, this cookbook includes more than 140 recipes from soup and antipasto to fish and shellfish dishes, chicken and beef dishes, and even veal and lamb.
Recipes are interwoven with stories, tips, family history, and best of all? The recipes themselves are straightforward, the ingredients are easy to source, and the results are dinners worthy of the Rao's name. Touted as ideal for home chefs with clear, concise instructions, it's a must-have for anyone looking to make their own sauces and give up on the jarred stuff.
Purchase "Rao's Classics" at Amazon for $25.75.
Zaytinya
José Andrés famously started World Central Kitchen after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti in 2010, and over the years, it has become a powerful example of people coming together to aid those in need. Andrés has several cookbooks, but we'd like to talk about the one based on Zaytinya. The restaurant focuses on Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines, and we love the cookbook for being an incredibly accessible way to add some serious variety to your own meals.
Andrés starts with the fundamentals of using ingredients like spices, oils, and condiments, and gives some outstanding recipes for things such as turmeric-pickled vegetables, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, tzatziki, red pepper and feta spreads, and, honestly, if you never make anything else from this book, these additions can still elevate everyday meals, including burgers. As for the full recipes, they're thoughtfully explained, use ingredients that are easy to source, and are written in a way that's bursting with enthusiasm and encouragement.
Purchase "Zaytinya" at Amazon for $15.30.
State Bird Provisions
Getting a Michelin-worthy meal doesn't mean having to break the bank, and choosing selectively from the menu at State Bird Provisions is one of the most deliciously affordable meals at U.S. Michelin-starred restaurants. Thanks to the restaurant's first cookbook, you can recreate some of the most famous dishes at home — and you absolutely should, with a caveat.
Ingredients can be difficult to source, and recipes for full dishes can be complicated, but we'd argue that what really shines here are the sub-recipes, which can be adapted for a wide range of uses. We're talking about things like vinaigrettes, savory pancakes (which are a great way to use some of that sourdough starter you always seem to run out of projects for), pickled vegetable giardiniera, potato chips, and ice cream sandwiches. If you want to go all in, you can, thanks to clear instructions and helpful photos.
Purchase "State Bird Provisions" at Amazon for $22.49.
Tartine Bread
Tartine came on the scene in a big way, and this California-based bakery is lauded for its rustic, old-world style. Fortunately, you don't need to go there to experience some seriously delicious bread, and let's be honest: No store-bought loaf can compare with one hot and fresh out of the oven. That's where James Beard Award winner Chad Robertson's "Tartine Bread" comes in, with tons of photos and insights into the science behind bread baking and why recipes work.
This book gets a lot of love from people looking to get away from preservative-laden, store-bought breads and make their own, but there's one other big benefit. Yes, the breads make seriously delicious sandwiches and grilled cheese, but you can also use the dough for pizza. Score, right? It's also ideal for anyone who's tried and failed at sourdough breads and starters. The directions are clear, in-depth, and once you understand the "why," you'll nail the "how."
Purchase "Tartine Bread" at Amazon for $27.72.
Frank Stitt's Bottega Favorita
Frank Stitt is a massively award-winning chef known for Alabama's Bottega, and his cookbook of the same name is a study in combining traditional Southern cuisine with Italian influences. It comes with more than 200 recipes, from appetizers like dips and bruschetta to pastas, pizzas, and desserts like a coconut pecan cake.
Who is this perfect for? If you love authentic Italian dishes that aren't just covered in heavy sauces, you'll love this one. There is a fan-favorite marinara, and this one gets a lot of love for being incredibly accessible, filled with recipes that you can and will want to make. Other highlights include lentil and chickpea soup and a pizza crust that pairs with the marinara for an impressive meal, all presented in a way that reassures even casual home cooks they'll find something special here.
Purchase "Frank Stitt's Bottega Favorita" at Amazon for $21.90.
Cúrate
The award-winning Cúrate was built on the idea that food can bring people together and nurture the soul in a deeply meaningful way, and it's also an exploration of the traditional dishes and cuisine of Spain. The cookbook is, too, but here's the thing: It's also been adapted to use ingredients you can source in the U.S., giving home chefs a way to bring a taste of Spain to the table without relying on import shops or hunting for hard-to-find ingredients. That's not an exaggeration — one salad recipe in particular calls for gas station corn nuts.
You also don't have to be a star chef to make the incredible dishes gracing the pages of this absolutely delightful cookbook, which customers are quick to point out has recipes for all skill levels. Paella is a great option for a meal that feels fancy, while other favorites include a tuna and tomato salad, a cheesy mushroom soup, and an artichoke salad with store-bought sweet potato chips.
Purchase "Cúrate" at Amazon for $23.94.
Bianco
The artisanal pizza scene in the U.S. would look very different without Chris Bianco, and this pizza maestro has several not-so-secret pizza-making tips that he's shared over the years. Anyone interested in learning more should pick up a copy of his "Bianco" cookbook, and this is much more than just a cookbook. Bianco explains the science that's behind the perfect pizza, what makes the perfect sauce, and how to create flavor combinations that feel award-winning.
There's more than pizza in here, too, with recipes and ideas for pastas, salads, desserts, and sandwiches. One of the things that makes this a standout in the world of restaurant cookbooks is that it is incredibly detailed; at the same time, it's friendly, open, and approachable, and some of the recipes are very, very simple. Reviewers are shocked that he's apparently given away some trade secrets, and don't worry if you don't have a pizza oven — he accounts for that, too.
Purchase "Bianco" at Amazon for $23.03.
The Mac + Cheese Cookbook
Sometimes you might be in the mood to cook a complex, multicourse meal you'll be reminiscing about for a good long time, and sometimes, you're in the mood for some simple, delicious comfort food. Nothing says that mac and cheese can't be the kind of meal that lives rent-free in your head, though, especially with the help of Homeroom's "Mac + Cheese Cookbook." Homeroom is the California-based restaurant that's built around mac and cheese, and we're there for it.
There are 50 recipes here, and it's the mac and cheese that's the star. Smoky bacon, truffle, white cheddar, croque madame mac, Dungeness crab mac — that's the kind of thing we're talking about. In addition to the recipes, the book includes tips on making the perfect cheese sauce, why pasta choices matter, and how to adjust recipes to suit your ideal mac and cheese. There are other sides and desserts here, too, but honestly? It won us over with the jalapeño popper mac.
Purchase "The Mac + Cheese Cookbook" at Amazon for $16.99.
The Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant Cookbook
New York's Grand Central Oyster Bar had its heyday during the decades dominated by the nation's bustling train service, and it's been reinvented, reimagined, and reestablished as a stellar seafood destination. Recipes and dishes change over time, of course, but this cookbook of the same name includes some of the original recipes from 1913 among its more than 100 entries. Add in a mix of history, vintage photos, insights into the sourcing, purchasing, and handling of seafood, charts explaining the differences among oyster varieties, and it's a great cookbook and reference book.
Described as a must for seafood lovers, those familiar with the New York City restaurant confirm that the recipes are legit, with some saying that it's also a great walk down memory lane. The recipes are straightforward and detailed, and with the extensive reference material, the book offers valuable insight into oysters.
Purchase "The Grand Central Oyster Bar and Restaurant Cookbook" at Amazon for $17.27.
Mosquito Supper Club
Finding the latest and greatest recipes and hacks on TikTok is great, but we also have a lot of respect for our shared foodie history. That's where the cookbook from the Mosquito Supper Club shines, as this New Orleans restaurant has a menu created to showcase Cajun cuisine while paying homage to the history of the Gulf Coast fishermen.
The cookbook has gotten rave reviews from customers, critics, and the James Beard Foundation, celebrating stories and recipes that make Cajun cuisine accessible to all. Those are for dishes like Louisiana lump crab cakes, gumbo and jambalaya, shrimp spaghetti and strawberry pie, and it's all presented as a love letter to author Melissa Martin's home state. Recipes are simple, and the importance of quality ingredients is emphasized. Readers will also gain insight into the history and background of some of the area's most famous dishes and ingredients.
Purchase "Mosquito Supper Club" at Amazon for $29.08.
Franklin Barbecue
Some chefs might jealously guard their secrets and knowledge, but that's not always the case. Award-winning pitmaster Aaron Franklin wants you to make better at-home barbecue, and he has gone out of his way to help everyone do it. Franklin's best-selling cookbook, "Franklin Barbecue," is celebrated not just for its recipes, but for information on everything from curing wood to selecting the perfect cuts of meat and managing fires and heat.
To be clear, there is a lot of information here, but it is absolutely priceless if you want to take your barbecue game to the next level. Even if you've ever wondered how to build your own smoker, this book explains how. The recipes provided are outstanding, but perhaps more importantly, there's some guidance in how to create your own perfect rubs. Think of it as a guide as much as a cookbook, and you'll find it an invaluable resource.
Purchase "Franklin Barbecue" at Amazon for $23.69.
The Lemonade Cookbook
California's Lemonade chain is all about fresh vegetables and seasonally inspired dishes, so if you're a home cook who struggles to find new ways to make vegetables interesting, "The Lemonade Cookbook" is for you. There are more than 120 recipes here, with a focus on not just vegetables but beans, grains, and proteins like fish, chicken, and beef. There are a ton of ultra-creative sandwiches, hearty braised dishes, and plenty of cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, too. Is there lemonade? Yes — a whole section.
It's such a favorite that some readers have bought it repeatedly for gift-giving, while others say it is their go-to for a guaranteed win when bringing something to a party. It also earns high praise for accessibility, with some customers who have been frustrated by the learning curve of some cookbooks reporting that this one is well-written, straightforward, and includes all the tips and tricks needed for restaurant-worthy results.
Purchase "The Lemonade Cookbook" at Amazon for $23.39.
Methodology
To recommend some of the best restaurant cookbooks, we started by looking at the credentials of the restaurants themselves, as well as the overall ratings and reviews of the cookbooks. From there, we made sure to present an array of cuisines, styles, and approaches, and to be recommended, books needed to meet a few criteria.
We wanted cookbooks that didn't just give you pages of recipes, but discussed theories, processes, and procedures as only professional chefs know and understand them. These are the cookbooks praised for accessibility, clear writing, and easy-to-follow instructions, as well as for including not only full recipes but also sub-recipes, such as sauces and spreads, that readers will use again and again.