9 Best Fantasy-Themed Cookbooks To Bring Magic To The Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can, in theory, describe life as regularly standing in the kitchen, trying to figure out what's for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, making the meals, and then starting the whole process over again. It's easy to see how you can get into a rut, fall back on the same old things, and suddenly find even favorites getting boring. Sure, you can simplify your meal-planning routine to make things easier, but we'd like to point out that there's another way to re-inspire your meals — magic.

We're talking about picking up some of the best fantasy-themed cookbooks on the market today and injecting some serious creativity, whimsy, fun, and a few medieval-inspired dishes in between the classic, budget-friendly comfort foods that have been around for decades, and recipes made with the help of the latest and greatest TikTok food hacks. And let's be honest: What is cooking, if not magic?

So, how did we come up with a list of fantasy cookbooks to recommend? While we did take into account customers' reviews and ratings, a lot of this comes from personal experience. As a longtime lover of anything involving magic and wizards, dragons and other mythical creatures, and someone who would trade the "real" world for Faerûn or Middle-earth without a second thought, I dug through my shelf of fantasy cookbooks. They've all been used, some are more travel-worn than others, and here are the ones I keep coming back to.