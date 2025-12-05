9 Best Fantasy-Themed Cookbooks To Bring Magic To The Kitchen
You can, in theory, describe life as regularly standing in the kitchen, trying to figure out what's for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, making the meals, and then starting the whole process over again. It's easy to see how you can get into a rut, fall back on the same old things, and suddenly find even favorites getting boring. Sure, you can simplify your meal-planning routine to make things easier, but we'd like to point out that there's another way to re-inspire your meals — magic.
We're talking about picking up some of the best fantasy-themed cookbooks on the market today and injecting some serious creativity, whimsy, fun, and a few medieval-inspired dishes in between the classic, budget-friendly comfort foods that have been around for decades, and recipes made with the help of the latest and greatest TikTok food hacks. And let's be honest: What is cooking, if not magic?
So, how did we come up with a list of fantasy cookbooks to recommend? While we did take into account customers' reviews and ratings, a lot of this comes from personal experience. As a longtime lover of anything involving magic and wizards, dragons and other mythical creatures, and someone who would trade the "real" world for Faerûn or Middle-earth without a second thought, I dug through my shelf of fantasy cookbooks. They've all been used, some are more travel-worn than others, and here are the ones I keep coming back to.
The Düngeonmeister Cookbook
Whether the party has finally managed to put aside real-world concerns and get together for a much-needed, multi-hour D&D session, or you're just looking for something fun on a regular weekday, "The Düngeonmeister Cookbook" is incredibly fun. It's divided into chapters like Demi-Human Delights, Class-Based Creations, Dainties for Demons and Friends, and Finger Food for RPGers. There are 75 recipes, and it's a one-stop go-to for delicious dishes to share at the table, snacks to keep the party going, and larger dishes.
Some personal favorites include the Tiefling's Food Cake cupcakes (devil's food cake that gets a spicy kick from chili in the batter and the frosting), the Cauldron of Everything Good (jalapeño popper dip), and the Hellfire Hot Wings (which are a delightfully spicy and sweet mango hot wing). As far as more complete meals go, there's a ton of creative ideas in here, too, like eggs Benedict burgers, bacon-wrapped turkey legs, and teriyaki pork sliders with Thai peanut slaw. Or as they're called in the book, Jewel-Like Objects of Wonder, and that's actually pretty accurate.
Customer reviews for this one are also quite outstanding, with others agreeing that the recipes here are super fun, absolutely delicious, and presented with brilliant flavor text that's sure to kickstart a fully immersive gaming experience. The recipes themselves are straightforward, thoroughly explained, don't require a ridiculously high skill check, and the ingredient list is on-hand in many kitchens.
Exquisite Exandria: The Official Cookbook of Critical Role
There's no denying that Critical Role is one of the hottest things in gaming, and while we could add the caveat "at the time of this writing," we're pretty sure this is one juggernaut that's not going anywhere. The campaigns were adapted into shows, including "Vox Machina," which is set in the world of Exandria. Given the popularity of the group, it's not surprising that the cookbook it spawned is a hit, too.
The book is divided into chapters based on locations in the campaigns, featuring recipes tailored to Tal'Dorei, Issylra, Marquet, and Wildemount. Fans will love the elaborate descriptions that name-drop favorite characters, take a deep dive into the history of the world and its cuisine, and, as for the recipes themselves, there are plenty of nods to the Critical Role characters. Yes, there's a recipe for Trinket's Bear Claws, because we would have been terribly disappointed otherwise.
The recipes deliver, too: They're delicious, unique, with step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow and result in some seriously outstanding dishes. Every recipe feels like it was plucked right out of Exandria, and it's the kind of cookbook that has fans working through it cover to cover. Add in gorgeous pictures and wonderful lore, and it's a Nat 20.
The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook
The Elder Scrolls franchise kicked off way back in 1994, and anyone anywhere in the general vicinity of gaming or fantasy knew it when "Skyrim" dropped in 2011. Fast forward a bit, and fans were pointing out that they'd been waiting almost 15 years for the next installment. And while we don't have an update on that, we can let you know that the official cookbook of the series will help fill the void. And yes: There is an official recipe for sweetrolls, and this writer can confirm they're delicious.
There are full meals, desserts, incredible baked goods, and appetizers, as well as recipes for sauces, seasonings, and condiments that you might find yourself keeping on hand for other applications. Both the spiced butter and rustic mustard are excellent. The drink section has things like Honningbrew Mead and Snowberry Cordial, and trust us when we say that the hot spiced cider and spiced wines are exactly what you need on a cold night.
Flip through, and you might see the gorgeous photos and think there's some serious cooking skills needed here, but this book gets high praise for being very easy to follow, with fans loving the added lore of favorite cuisines for the different races. (Yes, it addresses the Bosmer, and honestly? We'll just say IYKYK.) Dishes are rustic, hearty, and as amazing as the sweetrolls are, try the spiced root cake.
Heroes' Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook and Heroes' Feast: Flavors of the Multiverse
Did we find extra love for "Heroes' Feast: Flavors of the Multiverse" solely because it contains recipes from the Yawning Portal, which happens to be a favorite hangout of this writer's longtime paladin alter ego? Maybe. We stand by the fact that this cookbook seriously delivers on some outstanding recipes, served with gorgeous photos and flavor text that will have you counting down the hours to your next D&D session. Other sections include chapters that focus on settings like Ravenloft and the Feywild, and this book is actually the follow-up to the other one we'd like to talk about.
The earlier "Heroes' Feast" is a little more straightforward, broken down into sections with recipes inspired by the various races of D&D. Think things like melty cheeses and soup for the halflings, flatbread and black pudding for the dwarves, and there's also an excellent gingerbread recipe in here, too. (That's for all you humans out there.)
The recipes here aren't just old standards given different names and photographed on appropriate, adventure-themed backdrops. They're legit — soups and stews, breads, dumplings, chili, and more. They're all worthy of inclusion in any cookbook and stand on their own as family favorites.
The Unofficial Lord of the Rings Cookbook: From Hobbiton to Mordor
Everyone knows it's impossible to talk about fantasy without mentioning "Lord of the Rings," and here we go. This might be an unofficial cookbook, but it's broken down into chapters all LotR fans will recognize: Breakfast, Second Breakfast, Elevenses, Luncheon, Afternoon Tea, Dinner, Supper, and Drinks. As you might expect, the Hobbit vibe here is strong, but we'd also argue that's exactly how it should be. After all, if you're sitting down with anyone in Middle-earth for a meal, you know you're going to want it to be with the Hobbits.
We'd also say this is the perfect cookbook to break out when the weather turns cold, and you're in the mood for something hearty. We're talking about pumpkin rolls and fruitcake, pork pies and chestnut soup, roast lamb, and if you love recipes that call for picking up some winter root vegetables, there's a stew in here for you. There are drinks, too, and even the worst day can be made just a little bit better with some honey milk.
Each recipe comes with a note indicating how difficult it is, and the book gets high praise for being well-written and straightforward, with easy-to-source ingredients and dishes that come out delicious. It's comfort food at its finest, and yes, there's a lembas bread that's perfect for your next LoTR movie marathon.
Magic: The Gathering: The Official Cookbook
Few games are as sprawling, intricate, complicated, and beloved as "Magic: The Gathering," which debuted in 1993 and has since spawned countless decks, cards, and some seriously incredible lore to go along with it. That's not an exaggeration. As of 2024, more than 90,000 different cards have been released, so narrowing things down for a cookbook had to be an exercise in patience.
The cookbook is divided into sections based on the game's planes, including areas like Ixalan, Dominaria, and Ravnica. Recipes stay true to the vibe of each world, so you can expect Eldraine's dishes to have names like Happily Ever After and Poisoned Apple Cider, while Innistrad is represented by dishes like Geralf's Franken-Chicken and Tibalt's Deviled Eggs. Recipes include not only difficulty indicators, but notes on dietary restrictions and some brilliantly written flavor text and lore.
We will say that this is appropriate to Magic in another way: It's not something where you can flip through, select a recipe at random, and expect it to all work out fine. Just as Magic comes with a learning curve, expect dishes that take some serious planning and skill, ingredients you might not have on hand, and dishes where the reward takes some work. That said, it's entirely on-brand. Also? The artwork is gorgeous.
The Unofficial Ghibli Cookbook
Studio Ghibli's work is unmistakable. Known for movies like "Spirited Away" and "Princess Mononoke," it's the film studio that elevated animation into an art form, creating iconic characters and unforgettable stories. First things first, and we'll say that yes, the book absolutely lives up to the studio's reputation for being brilliantly beautiful, full of lovely art and illustrations.
Dishes are featured in Studio Ghibli's films, so anyone who has ever wanted to sample some of the on-screen creations can do so now. There's A Chocolate Cake for Kiki, Satsuki's Bento from "My Neighbor Totoro," and from "Spirited Away," there's Bathhouse Nikuman. Those are only a few of the 40 recipes, and yes, it can look intimidating — and yes, you might need to make a plan and hit an import shop for some ingredients.
However, there are also plenty of explanations and tips that tell you everything you're going to need to know to make the magic happen. There's a full glossary that explains any unfamiliar terms, and each recipe contains detailed information on any special equipment you might need, along with measurements in both metric and U.S. formats.
The Witcher Official Cookbook
For anyone who only knows "The Witcher" from the television series, you're missing out. (For real: Start with "The Last Wish," and thank us later.) The entire series is filled with descriptions of not only myths and monsters, but also food. According to author Andrzej Sapkowski, those dishes were inspired by real-life favorites — and there are more than 80 recipes in this cookbook. For instance, those familiar with Eastern European cuisine know there are a number of delicious potato dishes you should try, and the cookbook includes things like potato dumplings, potato bread, campfire-style baked potatoes, and potato pancakes.
Food is a huge part of what makes the world of "The Witcher" feel so real, and the book is divided into regions. You'll find stew with vodka and soups from Velen, ratatouille and baguette platters from Toussaint, fish dishes from the Skellige Isles, and there are some deep cuts in here, too. One recipe, Geralt's Omelet for Yennefer, is a reference to content that was cut from (and eventually modded back into) "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" video game.
No matter which version of "The Witcher" you're a fan of, the cookbook is a must. The dishes feel like something plucked from the pages of the books or off the screen, and fans will absolutely recognize Geralt's world on the plate. Add in beautiful photographs, clearly written recipes, and lots of advice, and it's perfect for any fan.
The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook
Fans know that George R.R. Martin takes his descriptions of food very seriously. On-screen, "House of the Dragon" took a rather different approach to food than its predecessor, but it's still a huge part of what made Westeros feel so vibrant. It makes sense, then, to have an official cookbook that credits its recipes to Maester Alton, the fictional in-world writer whose work author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel notes she modernized.
In addition to house-appropriate recipes (like the roasted grapes from House Redwyne), there are seriously delicious drinks and a few tasty spice blends you might find yourself mixing and saving for the next time you want to add flavor to roasted vegetables. The relishes and syrups are also outstanding, and if there's anything better than a cookbook that comes in handy on those days you feel like a medieval feast, it's one that gives you fun ways to add fantasy flair to any meal.
This particular cookbook gets a lot of love for drawing on historical recipes and incorporating them into the world of Westeros in a way that fits the extensive lore, particularly thanks to the intros and expositions written by the fictional maester. This may be the book that convinces you to revisit the story, making some seriously outstanding dishes with help from easy-to-understand, thoughtfully written recipes.
