Bigos, also known as hunter's stew in English, might hold the title of Poland's national dish, but pierogies are by far the country's most famous food export. Despite their widespread popularity, the exact origins of these crescent-shaped dumplings remain unclear. Some trace their journey from the Far East, passing through Kievian Rus (modern-day Ukraine) before making their way to Poland in the 13th century. Others contend that Marco Polo introduced the dish from China.

Regardless of the differing origin stories, the first written pierogi recipe appeared in "Compendium Ferculorum, albo Zebranie Potraw" ("A Collection of Dishes"), a Polish cookbook published in 1682 by esteemed chef Stanisław Czerniecki, per the Museum of King Jan III's Palace at Wilanów. The earliest pierogi recipe featured a filling made out of chopped veal kidneys, tallow, greens, and nutmeg. Over the centuries, the recipe continued to transform, reflecting the preferences of each cook. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the upper class dined on pierogies filled with fruit, Asian spices, and sugar, while commoners used pierogies as an opportunity to dress up the simple ingredients available to them, like groat, according to the BBC.

Potatoes didn't become a key ingredient in pierogis until at least the 18th century, but they've quickly become a favorite filling. Nowadays, "pierogi ruskie," meaning "Russian pierogies," a variety made with quark cheese, onions, and potato, is arguably the most popular variety.