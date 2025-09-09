Did Rao's Sauce Change After Campbell's Bought It? Here's What Fans Say

When Rao's was purchased by Campbell's last year it was a major moment for pasta sauce. Jarred pasta sauce used to be a budget item, with even $5 jars widely being considered expensive. So when Rao's showed up on shelves priced at $8 or more it seemed outrageous ... until people tried it. It turns out that the high-quality ingredients and recipe used by the iconic New York restaurant really did make a better jarred pasta sauce; Rao's started topping jarred pasta sauce taste tests and building a devoted following. Campbell's $2.7 billion purchase confirmed its success, but also led to concern that the corporate giant would change the recipe. Campbell's denied it would change Rao's recipe, but now a year after its acquisition, Rao's fans are divided.

The sale has given birth to many threads, particularly on Reddit, where fans have been asking each other if they've noticed any difference. Some people are certain Campbell's has altered the recipe, saying "Sooooo disappointed. The[y] 100% changed the recipe," and more intensely "It's garbage now. Tastes no different from $1 pasta sauce but still carries a premium price." While Campbell's said it would not touch the recipe some have speculated that they downgraded quality, saying "I'd be surprised if they didn't change the sourcing (like on olive oil) to increase their return on investment."