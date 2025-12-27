11 Best Places To Get Breakfast In Utah
It should be no surprise that breakfast is a major meal in Utah, given the cherished baking history and a dairy industry that likewise goes back to the state's pioneers. Many Utahns have British, German, Irish, and Danish ancestry, so the food and breakfast traditions of these Northern and Western European cultures prevail. Think Dutch babies, scones, German pancakes, blueberry everything, cinnamon rolls, and Æbleskiver. And, as Utahns famously adore and consume lots of sugar, this state might just be the best place in the country to get a sweet breakfast. Believe me, you don't want to skip the syrup, jam, or pastry: Utahns know what they're doing when it comes to a sugary wake-up. If you have more of a salt tooth, don't worry, as there's plenty of savory to go around as well.
As a Utah-born, ex-Mormon travel writer who's lived in the Beehive State on and off for years, I've had the pleasure of enjoying the best Utah foods. I've especially been impressed with breakfast, having just about melted over plenty a waffle, crepes, and bigger-than-my-face pancakes. So, here are the best places to get breakfast in Utah, based on my personal favorites and those of the Utahns in my circle. For this story, I narrowed down the Utah breakfast places that offer at least one of these things: crispy (never soggy) waffles, hefty portions of whipped cream on sweet dishes, buttery (never overdone) eggs, skillet potatoes seasoned very well, hearty pancakes, or authentic heritage dishes. Atmosphere also played a part, and I like to find Utah breakfast spots that offer hygge interiors or outdoor seating for either a cozy or sunlit start to my day.
The Crepery (Multiple locations)
The Crepery is beloved by many, including myself. It has some of the best crepes I've tried in the U.S., and its locations in the Salt Lake area, St. George, and Logan have impeccable vibes — think paper cranes, exposed brick, colorful velvet seating, geometric lanterns, and art everywhere. So, if you're like me and believe that the atmosphere is almost as important as the food when you go out to eat, The Crepery is a must-visit spot.
The options, regardless of whether you're a sweet or a savory breakfast kind of person, are outstanding. I love a good sweet breakfast, and its crepes have a complementary sweetness and airiness. The Polly Anna is my usual order; it features a pristine combination of slightly salty butter, sugar, whipped cream, and juicy strawberries or bananas (or both). It's the perfect pairing for a luscious coconut milk cappuccino with raspberry and toasted marshmallow syrup.
If a savory breakfast is your thing, you're still in luck. Even as someone with a sweet tooth, I'm a big fan of the savory crepes here, too. For a salty yet meaty bite, get the G'Morning Sunshine, which comes with egg, cheddar cheese, and a choice of protein (I like to sub out the meat for grilled mushrooms). Make like a true Utahn and get it with a customized soda for breakfast — the Italian sodas here are my favorite; the floral notes of the blueberry and lavender syrup go well with the rich crepes.
Herm's Inn in Logan
Herm's Inn, a spot famous for its massive pancakes, is a great place to visit if you love a sweet breakfast. It's housed in a revived gas station from the early 1900s, and serves killer egg dishes, breakfast skillets, and hometown vibes. Come hungry, because portions are known for being generous, and it's the perfect jumping-off point to some epic Logan Canyon hikes. Enjoy the original "last chance" and "first chance" signs that once advertised to drivers that this was the last time they could fill up on gas before the beautiful canyon (Herm's Inn was situated on what was once the only road into the canyon), or the first if they were coming out of it. It's the best place to get breakfast in Utah if you want to eat somewhere historic, community-focused, and nostalgic.
The cinnamon swirl pancakes are locally famous. Based on cinnamon rolls, a West Coast comfort food, they're huge and covered with a thick spiral of cream cheese frosting. If you love the warmth of cinnamon sugar and pancakes, this is your order. Otherwise, the huevos rancheros and vegan breakfast burritos are so heartwarming and feature an amazing array of savory goodies.
(435) 792-4321
1435 Canyon Road, Logan, Utah 84321
Oasis Cafe in Salt Lake City
Oasis Cafe, situated in Salt Lake City, has a fantastic atmosphere, and, as the name suggests, it feels like an oasis in the city. I appreciate that there are so many places to sit outside, including a breezeway and a patio, so definitely request an outdoor table. Expect plenty of flowers, green and purple hues, zen statues, and strung lights. If you are on the hunt for a relaxing brunch or breakfast in Salt Lake City, Oasis Cafe is the best place to visit.
As for the food, I recommend the blueberry-topped German buttermilk pancakes. They're similar to Dutch babies, but they're rounder, cooked in a skillet, and have a crunchy rather than fluffy exterior. The vegetable and potato hash with eggs and hickory-smoked tomato sauce is ridiculously tasty, especially if you love savory and salty flavors. Otherwise, the multigrain waffles with fresh whipped cream and bananas or the salmon chorizo breakfast burritos are fantastic.
(801) 322-0404
151 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, Utah 84102
Waffle Love (multiple locations)
Waffle Love is home to the very best waffles I've ever eaten, by far. These Liège waffles are caramelized on the outside thanks to the imported Belgian pearl sugar. The crunchy exterior and spongy interior are a stunning texture profile that puts it on par with top European pastries, including those that I've savored at the best bakeries in Iceland. So if you're coming here thinking you'll get fluffy diner waffles, think again: You're in for something much better.
Waffle Love's Belgian breakfast treats are incredible by themselves, but I think they're best when slathered in Biscoff spread. The Red Wonder, for example, comes with raspberry- and strawberry-studded whipped cream atop sugary Biscoff spread for a luscious, juicy, creamy, and caramel-tinged Utah breakfast food worth traveling for. This luxurious dance of sweet, tangy, and buttery is so good, it should be a crime not to experience it.
River Rock Roasting Company in La Verkin
If you're looking for a Utah breakfast place with a view, River Rock Roasting Company is the place to go. It has a drive-through and main location in La Verkin, a town right near Zion National Park, but the main location is famous for its sweeping desert overlooks. Here, you can enjoy fabulous breakfast food to the tune of orange-hued rock, desert plants, and big skies. It's the best coffee shop in Utah for both these basalt canyon views and the eatery's fair-trade espresso.
There's no wrong order here. The quiches, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches are so flavorful, fresh, and high-quality (they taste very artisan). The cherry-topped spinach quiche is a great breakfast if you want something bright and filling, and the Garden Delight breakfast sandwich features a savory yet herbaceous combination of veggie cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, and sprouts on an everything bagel — try it with cashew cheese for some vegan pre-hike fuel. Whatever you do, just don't miss the strong cold brew that, as an ex-barista, I can't get enough of.
Foundry Grill in Sundance
Sundance Resort, founded by Robert Redford, is home to the Foundry Grill. The restaurant, which features a cabin-like atmosphere and rustic decor, is decked out in frontier tools that the pioneers would have used. Between these utilitarian touches as well as the wooden beams, carved furniture, and roaring fireplace, this eatery looks and feels like someone's home from the 1800s. Personally, it makes me feel like I've stepped back in time to hang out in the cabins of my pioneer ancestors in the early founding days of Utah. I'm sure many diners from the state feel the same. It just exudes heritage.
So, if tradition and history are things that you're passionate about or seek out as far as atmosphere goes, Foundry Grill is the best breakfast place in Utah for you. Come for the hearty mountain skillets, omelets, and some of the best buttermilk pancakes of your life — stay for the unique Utah scones and cinnamon butter.
sundanceresort.com/dining/foundry-grill
(801) 223-4220
8841 N Alpine Lp Rd, Sundance, Utah 84604
Aroma Cafe in Santaquin
Aroma Cafe, which is surrounded by mountains and fields, is the best Utah breakfast place to go if you love a big menu and classic Utah landscapes. In fact, Santaquin, the town in which it takes up residence, is home to one of the best cherry orchards in America.
The waffles, traditional breakfast plates (think eggs, toast, and potatoes), pancakes, and avocado toast are all so vibrant and tasty. But this is one of the best Utah breakfast places to get chilaquiles. Aroma Cafe simmers its tortilla chips in-house mild red sauce before topping them with two fried eggs, a sprinkle of Mexican cheese, green onions, and sour cream. It's served with super creamy refried beans and a pile of fresh lettuce, tomato slices, white onions, avocado, and jalapeño. Order them with Mexican hot chocolate for a heartwarming and perfectly spiced Utah breakfast.
(801) 609-2290
175 E Main St, Santaquin, Utah 84655
The Westside Coffee Company in Logan
Despite being hidden away in the mountains, Logan is filled with fantastic eateries, including one of the country's best wood-fired pizza spots and the oldest restaurant in the state. However, the Westside Coffee Company manages to stand out in this sea of excellence thanks to its breakfast tacos and ethically sourced coffee beans that are roasted daily. The setting is also ridiculously cozy; the café is situated in a colorful historic home painted in bright shades of teal, yellow, and fire engine red. It's the epitome of a third place, and it will ruin other coffee shops for you.
The Westside Coffee Company's breakfast tacos feature corn tortillas with a rustic flavor and great chew. These are topped with all kinds of savory toppings and epic sauces, depending on which variety you pick. The Potacos, for example, include sweet potato, black beans, cilantro-lime sauce, and mango salsa. Otherwise, try the aptly named Breakfast Tacos, which come with eggs, cheese, avocado, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and your choice of protein.
Just make sure to order a beverage here. The coffee menu is so unique; drinks like the Brambleberry White Mocha and Honey Bear Latte showcase the true creativity at play in this mountain town.
(435) 213-9586
285 N 100 W, Logan, Utah 84321
Cactus Jack's in Moab
Moab, one of Utah's coolest towns, is home to some of the best French fries in America — and great breakfasts, too. The red-rock landscapes are idyllic for hikers and the sparkling Colorado River is a water rafting wonderland. With such a close proximity to beautiful national parks like Arches, it's the best place to get breakfast in Utah if you're into the outdoors and want to enjoy a pre- or post-hike meal. And what better way to start your Moab adventure than with some quality breakfast food?
The options for breakfast in Moab don't disappoint. But Cactus Jack's takes the cake for the green chili-topped breakfast plates, flawless waffles, flapjacks, and ginormous cinnamon rolls. The Green-Chili-Quiles are a great pick if you want to embrace the Southwestern culture of the region. The combination of spicy green chili and cooling lime crema is unmatched, and the fried eggs, tortilla chips, pico, queso fresco, and protein give a very savory foundation. But, if you're planning on going hiking later, the waffle or flapjack breakfast is the best order, as it comes with two eggs, a protein, and either waffles or flapjacks. It's super filling and balances sweet and salty well.
(435) 355-0119
196 S Main St, Moab, Utah 84532
Ruca's in Garden City
Ruca's is situated on Bear Lake in Garden City, a town that's famous for the best drink in Utah: the raspberry milkshake. It's a stunning location, and so many Utah families, mine included, spend many lake days here every year. I have so many memories of summers spent swimming in Bear Lake, feasting on raspberries, and watching my grandfather play ragtime music at Pickleville Playhouse, the local theatre that my family helped found. These kinds of moments are quintessential to the Utah experience and are something that most Utahns can relate to — now, Ruca's, a summer-only spot, is part of it.
Founded by people who likewise cherish summer memories playing in Bear Lake, Ruca's is, in true Garden City fashion, seasonal. Open from May to September, this Utah breakfast spot should be on everyone's radar. Æbelskiver, a Danish pancake ball that I grew up eating, are the name of the game here. As far as Scandinavian dishes to try, æbleskiver might be the best. They're spongy in the best way, and, like pancakes, come with syrups, fruits, powdered sugar, or other toppings. At Ruca's, the recipe is a family one directly from Denmark.
My advice is to get at least two kinds of the signature dish to sample so you can try out the different flavors. One of them should be the Traditional, which comes with butter, powdered sugar, and syrup. This is a great one to include because it allows the batter to shine and gives a great baseline. Then, for your second pick, you can get something decked out in fruit — like Bear Lake's famous raspberries.
(435) 946-3691
284 S Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, Utah 84028
Ruth's Diner in Salt Lake City
Since 1930, Ruth's has been churning out some of the best comfort food in Utah. The pancakes are big, the eggs are silky, and any of the potato dishes are sure to impress any breakfast fanatic. This is a place that other Utahns in my circle are obsessed with. Many consider it one of the coolest diners in the U.S., so if you want a nostalgic American eatery, this needs to be on your bucket list.
I highly recommend eating outside since the patio seating is filled with lush plants, herbs, and tree cover that make for the most relaxing dining experience. Order the buttermilk pancakes with butter, warm maple syrup, and the fluffiest batter ever. You can add fruit for an extra charge — everyone I know praises these with bananas added, so I recommend trying it out if you want something sweet and rich.
(801) 582-5807
4160 E Emigration Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
Methodology
I've eaten at almost all of these Utah breakfast places personally, and also queried Utahns in my circle for the few spots that I haven't. Though Washington is home, I'm Utah-born and lived there on and off for years. I looked at the quality of dishes at each spot, prioritizing Utah breakfast spots that served at least one of these dishes: crispy waffles with generous portions of whipped cream, buttery eggs (no overdone omelets here), crispy skillet potatoes with plenty of seasoning, hearty pancakes (never spongy or too cakey), or a heritage dish done well (think authentic Æbelskiver from Denmark-descended Utahns or breakfast tacos made on homemade tortillas from Utahn Hispanic communities). I also like to choose places that serve both sweet and savory options, but if I have to pick one, I go with sweet in honor of Utah's famous sweet tooth. Great vibes are also key, and when it comes to breakfast, I look for hygge or outdoor seating — this way, I either get a place to start the day cozily, or with a laid-back atmosphere that gets me some sunlight first thing.
As a descendant of Mormon pioneers and LDS leaders who settled Utah, I've heard endless stories about my grandmother's ancestors baking bread on the trail in their Dutch ovens and my grandfather's Danish ancestors bringing their dairy traditions with them. While I left Mormonism when I was 20 and spent a lot of my life out of state, my lifelong exposure to Utah food has granted me a nuanced understanding of it — covering Utah's culinary traditions, including its breakfast foods, is rewarding because my background allows me to see the deep bond between Utah heritage and its modern foodways.