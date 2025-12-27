11 Best Places To Get Breakfast In Utah

It should be no surprise that breakfast is a major meal in Utah, given the cherished baking history and a dairy industry that likewise goes back to the state's pioneers. Many Utahns have British, German, Irish, and Danish ancestry, so the food and breakfast traditions of these Northern and Western European cultures prevail. Think Dutch babies, scones, German pancakes, blueberry everything, cinnamon rolls, and Æbleskiver. And, as Utahns famously adore and consume lots of sugar, this state might just be the best place in the country to get a sweet breakfast. Believe me, you don't want to skip the syrup, jam, or pastry: Utahns know what they're doing when it comes to a sugary wake-up. If you have more of a salt tooth, don't worry, as there's plenty of savory to go around as well.

As a Utah-born, ex-Mormon travel writer who's lived in the Beehive State on and off for years, I've had the pleasure of enjoying the best Utah foods. I've especially been impressed with breakfast, having just about melted over plenty a waffle, crepes, and bigger-than-my-face pancakes. So, here are the best places to get breakfast in Utah, based on my personal favorites and those of the Utahns in my circle. For this story, I narrowed down the Utah breakfast places that offer at least one of these things: crispy (never soggy) waffles, hefty portions of whipped cream on sweet dishes, buttery (never overdone) eggs, skillet potatoes seasoned very well, hearty pancakes, or authentic heritage dishes. Atmosphere also played a part, and I like to find Utah breakfast spots that offer hygge interiors or outdoor seating for either a cozy or sunlit start to my day.