Robert Redford's Spirit Lives On At The Restaurant He Founded In Utah
Legendary actor, director, and activist Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. He leaves behind a legacy that few others in any field can match. Spanning seven decades, his career in front of and behind the camera included some of the most iconic and beloved films in cinematic history. Notable among them were "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," and "Ordinary People." It was from the Western classic with co-star Paul Newman as Butch Cassidy that he adopted the moniker Sundance. He later applied it to his revolutionary film festival and the Utah resort that bears the name – which is also home to his restaurant The Tree Room.
In 1969, Robert Redford built the Sundance Resort below Mount Timpanogos near Provo, Utah. Developers wanted to turn the land into expensive homes, but Redford, a man with a passion for conservation and nature, took a gentler approach. The first cabin was constructed around a tree that was already growing there, which inspired the name of the restaurant, The Tree Room.
Like Redford himself, his restaurant has captivated fans with a mix of rustic charm and elegance. Although it is a high-class dining experience, Forbes Travel noted it is never intimidating. Instead, it feels welcoming and homey. The space is decorated with Native American art from Redford's personal collection and maintains that feel of the mountain cabin it began as, even though it has expanded over the years.
Redford's dining legacy
Ambiance is as important as the food in The Tree Room. Large windows give diners a view of the landscape and allow natural light. This also means the dining experience truly changes with the seasons. The menu blends American comfort classics like locally sourced pepper steak and elk loin with a French influence in dishes such as crab rillette. It prioritizes seasonal freshness and quality ingredients with international flair.
Redford said of the resort and the restaurant, "What you see, smell, taste, and feel here is a dream being carefully nurtured" (via Sundance Mountain Resort). This passion spanned over 55 years and truly reflects the spirit of Redford and Sundance. There's a reason the actor felt such a kinship with his cowboy character, and you can see it in the recipe his friend and fellow actor Paul Newman shared in "Newman's Own Cookbook." Robert Redford's Lamb Chili with Black Beans uses blackened tomatoes, which develop a deep base of flavor with coriander and chili powder, and includes unexpected hints from mint and toasted pine nuts.
As far as his own philosophy on food went, Robert Redford was quoted as saying, "Health food may be good for the conscience, but Oreos taste a hell of a lot better" (via The Tribune). This was a man who understood simple comforts and took joy in the world around him. What he brought to the screen was an easy charm, a powerful presence, and a resonant voice. What he left the world will not soon be forgotten. It can be enjoyed on the screen, in nature, and on the plate at the Tree Room at Sundance Resort.