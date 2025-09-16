Robert Redford's Spirit Lives On At The Restaurant He Founded In Utah

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Legendary actor, director, and activist Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. He leaves behind a legacy that few others in any field can match. Spanning seven decades, his career in front of and behind the camera included some of the most iconic and beloved films in cinematic history. Notable among them were "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," and "Ordinary People." It was from the Western classic with co-star Paul Newman as Butch Cassidy that he adopted the moniker Sundance. He later applied it to his revolutionary film festival and the Utah resort that bears the name – which is also home to his restaurant The Tree Room.

In 1969, Robert Redford built the Sundance Resort below Mount Timpanogos near Provo, Utah. Developers wanted to turn the land into expensive homes, but Redford, a man with a passion for conservation and nature, took a gentler approach. The first cabin was constructed around a tree that was already growing there, which inspired the name of the restaurant, The Tree Room.

Like Redford himself, his restaurant has captivated fans with a mix of rustic charm and elegance. Although it is a high-class dining experience, Forbes Travel noted it is never intimidating. Instead, it feels welcoming and homey. The space is decorated with Native American art from Redford's personal collection and maintains that feel of the mountain cabin it began as, even though it has expanded over the years.