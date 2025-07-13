This Is The Absolute Best Drink You'll Find In Utah

When foodies across the U.S. imagine a Utah drink, ultra-sweet offerings like the Ironport or the TikTok viral dirty soda (which has dominated Utah's drive-thru scene in recent years) likely come to mind. However, both of these well-known creations were outranked by another of the state's classic beverages: The raspberry milkshake. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of the best (and worst) classic Utah foods and drinks, the Beehive State's iconic raspberry shake came out on top — specifically, the raspberry shake from La Beau's.

Raspberries are a widely cultivated fruit in Utah, with growing conditions that make it possible to cultivate across most of the state — raspberry fluff Jell-O salad ranked fourth in our lineup. But what really makes the milkshakes stand out, apart from that bright raspberry flavor, is their rich, luscious texture. As our Utah-native taste-tester notes, "They're a specialty in Utah. They're sweet, tart, creamy, and, like all Utah-style milkshakes, thick — if you gave a Utahn a milkshake and their choice of utensil, they'd grab a spoon. They might even be thicker than ice cream." These magenta shakes are dotted with toothy chunks of fresh raspberries, cementing the treat's place as a textural smorgasbord. In Utah, the go-to place to rip a razz shake is La Beau's — a small, unpretentious joint with a walk-up window peddling pink-hued ice cream to the sweet-toothed masses. This mainstay has been delighting locals and tourists camping at Bear Lake for more than 40 years.