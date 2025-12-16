14 Best Liquors Released In 2025
As 2025 draws to a close, we reflect on the year with gratitude, particularly for those who like spirits, as this year has delivered a plethora of delicious new liquor releases for a range of categories. Distilleries continue to release limited editions to gauge interest in the marketplace, or create buzz and excitement with consumers, and this year was no different.
I reflected on the dozens of new releases I tried throughout this year, compiling a list of the 14 best liquors of 2025. Many are expensive; I have noted those that were exceptionally pricey. Many are also extremely rare, so the likelihood of finding them today may be on the secondary market. However, I found the quality and pedigree of each is worth it. To make the list, I utilized my knowledge, experience, and training as a Certified Sommelier and long-time spirits writer.
WhistlePig: The BigShəBàng 30 Year Single Malt
In 2025, Vermont's WhistlePig Whiskey released a rare and unique BigShəBàng 30-year-old North American single malt whiskey. While the release is not the only 30-year-old whiskey from the continent, it is the oldest from the distillery, following its 25-year-old and WhistlePig Béhôlden 21-year-old single malts released over the previous two years. Given the limited release's rarity (the distillery bottled only four barrels of whiskey), The BigShǝBàng carries a premium price tag. The suggested retail price is $4,999.
This whiskey took an unusual journey before its release. WhistlePig has only been around since 2007, when co-founder Wilco Faessen and his partners purchased a former dairy farm to launch the rye-focused brand. As it wasn't around 30 years ago, WhistlePig sourced the single malt from The Glenora distillery in Nova Scotia. The distillery sent the whiskey from Canada to WhistlePig, where WhistlePig finished the single malt in ex-Vin Santo barrels. Vin Santo is a sweet wine from Italy, rich in caramel, dried fruit, and toasted spice flavors, thanks to its oak aging. Finishing the whiskey in these Vin Santo barrels imparts dried fig, raisin, and date nuances, enhancing the single malt's toasted cedar and baked brioche notes with floral and spice aromas.
Kōloa Kauaʻi Cane Fire Rum
Hawaii's Kōloa Rum Company honors its island home with its nose-tingling, spicy, cinnamon-flavored Kauaʻi Cane Fire Rum. While this is flavored liquor, it isn't like others. The authenticity of the rum showcasing the terroir shines through. Similar to how a tomato grown in your backyard tastes better than commercially grown options, this rum has depth, revealing the sweet, peppery notes of real cinnamon, with hints of tropical island fruit.
It begins with rum made from locally grown sugar cane that is twice distilled in a steam-powered copper pot. The rum is adjusted with filtered water from Mount Waiʻaleʻale, and it is infused with cinnamon sourced from Hawaii Island. With a golden amber color, the aromatic rum opens with toasted vanilla, citrus, and bold cinnamon aromas. Tasting the rum, the warming heat of the cinnamon spice covers the palate. The flavor is spicy, while remaining bright and fresh, mellowed by creamy vanilla notes. Use it in a Moscow mule, creating a cocktail with a double-punch of fiery spice.
Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Distiller's Cut Gin
Gin can be a polarizing liquor. Its robust, earthy, piney, and slightly medicinal taste from the juniper berry base is a flavor you either love or hate. If you are skeptical of gin, I encourage you to give the modern, New Western style of gin a try. One of the best to start with is Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin. The German Black Forest gin features a diverse mix of 47 botanicals. Along with juniper, it includes lemon, almond, lavender, lingonberry as its secret weapon, and many others local and exotic ingredients.
Each year, the distillery releases its Distiller's Cut with a specially selected 48th botanical. The 2025 edition includes high-quality sea salt from the salt marshes of Camargue in southern France. After tasting this gin, I want to add salt to every gin in my liquor cabinet. Salt is a popular seasoning because it helps bring out the flavor of whatever it is sprinkled on. The citrus in the Distiller's Cut seems brighter, the spices are more pronounced, and the herbs taste fresher. And, while the juniper is present, it is not the dominant taste of this modern gin. Shake it with a touch of vermouth for a pleasing Gibson martini.
Penelope Project X Bourbon Finished in Cognac Cask
While there are hundreds of delicious bourbons produced every year in Kentucky, the southern state isn't the only place producing noteworthy bottles. Indiana's Penelope Bourbon is still finding its footing, as the brand launched only in 2018. However, it consistently releases notable selections, and it even earned a respectable place in our best bourbon brands review.
Distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Penelope's new Project X Straight Bourbon with Cognac Finish blends 74% corn with wheat, rye, and malted barley. Project X is an experimental line from the brand that employs new blends or finishes, and you can almost taste the whimsy that comes with trying something new. Aging bourbon in cognac barrels influences the overall flavor, and French oak tends to impart dried fruit and baking spice notes while enhancing the bourbon's texture and structure. This bourbon's palate starts soft. However, the richness and complexity are apparent from the mid-palate back. There is texture with an unctuous viscosity. Flavors of honey, cornbread, and vanilla meld with orchard fruits, caramelized citrus, and pepper.
Frey Ranch Harvester Series: Second Harvest Whiskey
The trend for eco-conscious and sustainable products continues to grow. Hand-crafted liquors using locally sourced ingredients have become important factors in many consumers' purchasing decisions. Nevada's Frey Ranch is a grain-to-bottle, ground-to-glass distiller specializing in whiskies made from 100% estate-grown grains from its high-desert ranch in Fallon, Nevada. The distillery launched in 2006, but the family of Co-Founders Colby and Ashley Frey has been farming in the area since 1854.
In September, Frey Ranch released the Second Harvest of its Frey Ranch Harvester Series, to align with the annual harvest on the farm. Working with Master Blender Nancy Fraley, Frey Ranch Master Distiller Russell Wedlake, and the Freys, the team carefully chose single barrels to create this limited release. The wheat-based single-barrel whiskey has a powerful 122.4 proof. However, the palate does not burn as one might expect from a liquor with such alcohol content. There is warmth, still, the round, soft characteristics of the winter wheat base tame the bite. The textured palate shows dried fruit, Mexican chocolate, creamy honey, and toasted spice, with mouth-coating appeal. It is delicious, straightforward, and multi-layered.
Last Drop No 40 Signature Creation Extra Añejo Tequila
After releasing 39 bottles of rare, exclusively curated, high-end whiskies, cognacs, rum, and some forgotten liquors, The Last Drop Distillers debuted its 40th release in 2025 — its first tequila offering to date. Tequilera Carmen Villarreal is its creator. Villareal is a trailblazer in the tequila industry and the head of Casa San Matías, one of the oldest family-run distilleries in Mexico.
The 100% blue Weber agave tequila is a blend of three single cask tequilas: two that spent 10 years in bourbon barrels and one aged for seven years in port casks. The expression, which is aged more than twice the time required for Extra Añejo, leans into Villareal's personal passion for experimenting with aging techniques. The golden hue displays the barrel's influence, which is further evident in the toasty, spicy, caramelized aromas. These aromas lead to flavors of roasted agave, toasted vanilla, and dried fruits. Surprisingly, there is a slight herbaceous, vegetal note that is more typical for blanco styles, reminding you that you're drinking tequila.
This limited-release spirit will cost you. The 700ml bottle is available for $2,300. Extra Añejo tequila is typically quite pricey, but the pedigree and craftsmanship set this 10-year-old aged tequila apart from others.
Mount Gay: Single Estate Series Release 04 Rum
2019 was a significant year for Mount Gay Rum. It was the year the distillery began incorporating regenerative farming across its estates, and the year it harvested the sugar cane that would become the fourth edition of its Single Estate Series. Located on the island of Barbados in the Caribbean, the historic company, dating back to 1703, is the oldest rum distillery in the world.
Although the brand has a rich history as a prominent and popular rum brand, it continues to innovate, focusing on sustainability while highlighting the uniqueness of its natural island terroir. The Single Estate Series began in 2023, featuring sugar cane grown exclusively by Mount Gay. The 2025 release utilizes 100% Mount Gay-grown sugar cane, all from the 2019 harvest.
The rum begins with a lengthy fermentation and a double distillation in traditional copper pots. It uses water from the well that Mount Gay's founders dug in 1703 and spends five years in ex-bourbon barrels. There is an alluring, velvety smoothness to the palate, with sweet toffee, dark chocolate bark, and toasty spice. Although the rum is not aged as long as some whiskies, the constant humidity and high temperatures of the tropical climate helps the liquor expand into the barrels, absorbing the wood's characteristics.
Ramsbury Hot Honey Vodka
Enjoying foods doused in a layer of hot honey is not a new trend, as everything from chicken sandwiches to wings and pizza benefits from the sweet heat the condiment adds. However, have you considered using it in your favorite cocktail? The U.K.'s Ramsbury Distillery did, releasing its Hot Honey vodka earlier this year and dramatically changing how classic cocktails are enjoyed. The producer crafts the vodka sustainably, using ingredients grown at its Wiltshire estate.
The wheat-based, copper pot-distilled vodka is infused with honey from the estate's hives and red chili peppers. Although there is spiciness, the vodka has more of a warmth than burn, as the honey's natural sweetness tames the heat. These qualities meld with a slightly floral, fruity undertone, delivering a well-rounded, unique depth of flavor with a silky, creamy texture. Use Hot Honey vodka in a lemon drop martini for a spicy, citrusy drink.
Bowmore 15 Year Single Malt Sherry Cask Scotch
Bowmore has been crafting single malt Scotch at its Islay distillery since 1779. Though Scotch is a rather traditional liquor, this historic producer continues to experiment and innovate, as demonstrated with this sherry cask Scotch. Bowmore announced the release of its 15 Year Single Malt Sherry Cask Scotch in 2024, along with 12, 18, and 21-year-old versions. While 12 and 15-year-old labels hit the American market in December 2025, the 18 and 21-year-old whiskies will be available in 2026.
Bowmore ages the 15-year-old single malt in a mix of former oloroso sherry casks from Europe and ex-bourbon casks from America. The Scotch then gets its final profile in ex-sherry casks. The European oak lends delicate spiciness and creaminess to the whiskey, enhancing the structure and complexity, making it ideal for aging. Bowmore is a peated whiskey, so expect some earthy smokiness, though the distillery balances and this peaty influence with the oaky nuances reminiscent of dried figs, toasted spice, and dark chocolate.
Widow Jane The Vaults 15 Year Bourbon
From Brooklyn, New York, the Widow Jane distillery crafts a range of unique selections, including its annual release of The Vaults 15-year-old bourbon. Each year, Widow Jane finishes the bourbon for The Vaults release in a different type of wood. The 2025 selection includes a finish in mythological oak from forests in Amfilochia, Greece. Oak trees have held a place in history as sacred, and Greeks even believed Zeus spoke through the trees.
For Widow Jane, the air-seasoned mythological oak casks lend honey, dried fruit, and forest floor notes to the nicely aged bourbon. The well-aged bourbon's barrel influence is apparent throughout with a dusty, earthy, toasty quality. Still, it sits right at the line without going over the edge and creating the opposite effect of aging bourbon too long. Instead, there is balance, with caramelized sugar, dried cherry, and woody herb notes that complement the whiskey's earthiness, creating a memorable drinking experience.
El Tesoro Mundial: Yamazaki Edition Tequila
When talented minds come together, great things can happen. This year saw the release of El Tesoro Mundial: Yamazaki Edition Añejo tequila crafted in collaboration between Carlos Camarena and Shinji Fukuyo. Camerena is the former master distiller for El Tesoro, and Fukufo is Suntory's 5th generation chief blender. El Tesoro has been a part of the Suntory family since 2014, when the brand acquired Beam.
El Tesoro crafts its highlands blue Weber agave tequila from the red soils of the La Alteña region. After harvest, El Tesoro steam the pinas in traditional ovens before crushing them in a two-ton tahona stone press, capturing the fruit's juices. The new release ages the tequila for 12 months in Yamazaki 12-year-old Japanese sherry and wine casks. The casks lend toasty cedar, sandalwood, ripe cherry, and baking spice to the peppery, roasted agave flavor. The tequila has a smooth complexity that is easy to linger over. As Camarena announced his retirement earlier this year, this one-time release is a unique collector's item, as well as an extraordinary sipping tequila.
Bookers Little Book: Infinite Edition II Bourbon
For generations, the Noe family has been crafting a vast array of bourbons at The James B. Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky. Little Book is a one of the series featuring uncut, unfiltered American bourbons from 8th-generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe. The line is an homage to the long line of distillers in Noe's family, including his grandfather, Booker Noe. Freddie Noe introduced the Infinite edition in 2024, further honoring his father and grandfather by blending whiskies made by each into a single final product.
The 2025 edition, Little Book Infinite II, blends 22-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon from Booker Noe, 10-year-old from Fred Noe, and 7-year-old from Freddie Noe. It also blends in liquid from Infinite I, adding a shared component from the generations into the new release. The resulting liquor is textured and complex, highlighting each distiller's style. Booker's portion lends oaky and smoky notes, where Fred's is creamy, with caramel flavors. Freddie Noe's bourbon is lighter and brighter, with more fruit-forward characteristics. Flavors of baked apple pie, caramel corn, and roasted nuts meld with charred oak and toffee notes. The whiskey is thick and rich, washing over the palate with an inviting, lingering finish.
Old Overholt 12 Year Rye
Rye whiskey has an earthy, spicy flavor with a dry palate that distillers craft from a base of at least 51% rye grain. Old Overholt is one of America's oldest rye brands. Abraham Overholt first distilled his Pennsylvania rye whiskey in 1810. Today, the brand's home is under the James B. Beam Distilling Co. umbrella.
While much has changed throughout the years, including changing the original, spicy rye recipe to a sweeter, softer style under Beam, the new Old Overholt Cask Strength 12-year-old rye shines as a nod to the brand's original high proof, earthy style. The inaugural 2023 release was a 10-year-old rye, and the 2024 release was aged 11 years, suggesting that the 12-year-old 2025 release is a part of the same batch. Bottled at cask strength, the rye is rich and textural, with aromas of crushed pepper, cinnamon, and cloves with toasty vanilla. Initial appealing flavors of dried fruits, baking spice, and toffee come through. However, over time, additional characteristics emerge, including the earthy, herbaceous qualities I expect from a rye whiskey. I suggest giving this one time to open if you enjoy sipping whiskey neat.
Citadelle Rouge Gin
Citadelle Rouge is one of the best gins of the year thanks to its approachable character and juicy, fruit-forward style. Although it enjoys the spotlight with other quality options released this year, such as Gunpowder fig and laurel edition, and Monkey 47's exceptional Distillers Cut gin, Citadelle reveals a botanical profile prominent in rich red fruits. The second you pour a glass, the gin captures your attention with its intensely fruity aromas and flavors that envelop your taste buds with an easy-to-enjoy, modern style.
The French gin blends a medley of fruits, including cranberry, blueberry, and blackcurrant, with 19 other botanicals, including hand-picked juniper berries from the distillery's juniper fields, citrus peel, coriander, and violets. The result is an inviting, fragrant, well-rounded, contemporary spirit with character. It is easy to enjoy, shaken with ice until very cold, and served as a martini with a lemon twist.
Methodology
In creating this best-of-the-year review, I reflected on the numerous new releases I tried this year. While also being quite delicious, the noted selections offer something out of the ordinary. Many have been aged for an extended time in barrels, which may give the impression that aged liquors are better than unaged ones, but that isn't necessarily true. However, barrels are a distiller's spice box. Each offers different flavors depending on the type of wood, the terroir of the forest, and the intensity of the toasting. Additionally, I considered the story of each producer and the background of each spirit. In compiling the list, I drew upon my training as a Certified Sommelier and 20 years of experience working as a spirits writer.