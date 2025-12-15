This Sparkling Apple Champagne Cocktail Is The Ultimate New Year's Eve Toast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the clock strikes midnight and you herald in the New Year with loved ones, you'll want to have a glass in hand to raise a toast to the year that has passed, as well as the adventures that await you in the coming year. For such a joyful and celebratory moment, you will need the perfect drink to match, and for that we recommend this sparkling apple Champagne cocktail, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Subtly sweet and sophisticated, this sparkling beverage is the perfect cocktail option to see you into the New Year, and it provides something a little more exciting than just a plain glass of Champagne. Simple to rustle up, this beverage can be assembled in just a minute or two, and is easy to make in larger numbers — meaning you can treat your guests to an elegant tipple without any fuss. The sweetness of apple juice is tempered by the earthy and woodsy spiced notes of the French apple brandy, Calvados. A dash of black walnut bitters adds further earthiness and a complex, nutty depth to the cocktail, which is finished off with a bright and sophisticated Champagne, the perfect sparkling wine choice to accompany any celebration.