The 12 Essential Rules For Mixing Cocktails

Nothing beats going out to your favorite watering hole, sidling up to the bar, ordering a drink, and then watching the bartender spin their magic. It can be something as simple as an old fashioned or something as complex as a 10-ingredient tiki drink. But watching as they measure, pour, shake, and strain can be just as satisfying as the drink itself. That spectacle is why we prefer grabbing a stool at the bar over that low-lit booth in the back.

While the show itself is always fun, we've discovered that every bartender has their own ritual, after many years of going to more bars than we can count. Some might build the drink in the glass while others place all the ingredients in the shaker first. Some will use a jigger to keep the measurements precise, while others just wing it. But there's one thing that's always guaranteed: Each mixologist has their own set of rules they follow to ensure they're creating the absolute best cocktail.

Since we also like creating our own drinks occasionally, we wanted to know which rules would ensure our drinks would be as good as theirs. So we reached out to several experts to get their opinions on which rules you should absolutely adhere to when mixing up your favorite cocktail.