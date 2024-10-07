13 Ingredients You Should Stop Adding To Your Cocktails

Over the course of an extensive bartending career, I've had the opportunity to study fine wines, sample rare spirits, and take a deep dive into craft beer, but it's cocktails that have always had my heart. As much as I thrive off the mental and physical challenges of producing complex drinks under pressure, the true appeal lies in the limitless opportunities for creativity. Like cooking, making cocktails leaves so much room for experimentation — the chance to tweak or change ingredients and craft something truly delicious. However, for every great cocktail I've made, there's one that didn't make the cut, and it almost always came down to the ingredients.

In my experience, whether you're following a classic recipe or creating your own, choosing the right ingredients is far more important than mastering any specific technique. Not only does the quality of each component translate to the final product but the wrong ingredient can also alter the balance of a cocktail, sometimes irrevocably. Despite this, the bartending world is full of persistent ingredients that should be avoided. Often, these ingredients sacrifice quality for convenience, but there's no time-saver like good preparation. Some ingredients aren't ineffective, but they come with health risks that just aren't worth the price of a cocktail. There are also fantastic ingredients that are victims of their own success and overused to the point that they're no longer inventive or interesting — such as elderflower liqueur. Today, I'm calling out the worst of the bunch.