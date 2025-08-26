If Your Drink Includes These 3 Ingredients, You Should Shake It, Not Stir It

You've been assigned a bartender position at your friend's house party and are surveying some of the commonly requested cocktail recipes before the first guests arrive. You notice that some drinks call for ingredients to be shaken while others are meant to be stirred, and you're worried you're going to botch orders of pineapple mojitos and classic negronis once a line forms at the bar. Not to worry, we have an easy guideline to help you sort out which process is meant for which ingredients as you work to satisfy thirsty revelers. The core of it is this: If a drink has citrus, dairy, or eggs, it should be shaken.

Shaking ingredients can help build frothy texture, which is important for those cocktails that call for using egg whites. The vigorous movement helps ingredients merge seamlessly. Similarly, when fruit juices and dairy products are mixed with alcohol, a good vigorous shake can result in blended concoctions that ultimately go down smooth. Though it is tough to make sweeping statements about anything that happens in the kitchen or behind a bar, you can't go too wrong by shaking up citrus cocktails, and drinks with eggs or dairy ingredients.