How To Make A Starbucks-Inspired Grilled Cheese At Home (Hint: It's All In The Butter)

Starbucks isn't just about whimsical coffee drinks and delicious baked goods. The chain has also mastered savory menu items like lunch sandwiches — and what better classic sandwich than grilled cheese to win customers' hearts? Starbucks' grilled cheese certainly has a fan following, considering all of the copycat recipes out there, including our own. However, if you want to enjoy a Starbucks-inspired grilled cheese at home, the key is all in the butter.

What makes the sandwich so special is the crispy, crunchy cheese coating on the outside of the bread. In order to recreate that coating at home, you need to make a compound butter. Despite a complex-sounding name, compound butter is an easy method for flavoring butter that involves adding ingredients to softened butter. In the case of the Starbucks grilled cheese, you'll be mixing in Parmesan cheese and minced garlic into butter.

The easiest way to get butter nice and soft is to let it sit out at room temperature for between 30 and 60 minutes. Once the butter is soft, stir in grated Parmesan cheese and minced garlic and spread the compound butter over one side of each piece of bread. Ensure that each piece is generously coated, then you can assemble the sandwich, placing the cheese on the unbuttered side of one of the slices, topping it with the other slice, and grilling it over a hot skillet. The compound butter will toast the bread, create a crunchy parmesan coating, and infuse the sandwich with cheesy, aromatic flavor.