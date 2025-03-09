The Cheese Blend You Need To Copy Starbucks' Grilled Cheese

Perhaps surprisingly, one of the most widely-popular grilled cheese sandwiches comes not from a cozy wood-paneled diner, but from an international coffee giant. As one Instagram foodie raves, "Let me let you in on a little secret. You HAVEN'T had a grilled cheese unless you had one from Starbucks. You are missing out on something amazing ... It's so delicious I often want two but that's a little greedy!" The post's comments section is full of enthusiastic agreement: "Listen I've been getting these for years and was so heated when the word got out on how fire they were. Next thing you know my spot was always sold out. They're so good!!!!"

Indeed, Starbucks' foray into the lunch sector has totally landed. The chain's grilled cheese came fairly high in our definitive ranking of Starbucks' lunch sandwiches. But, at a Starbucks in Brooklyn, NY, that Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough costs an unappetizing $7.45 (nearly double the price of the knockout grilled cheeses you can get from an NYC deli). Luckily, there's an easy way to replicate this flavorful sandwich at home and keep your money safe inside your wallet. All it takes is a blend of two cheeses ... technically three.

According to the Starbucks website, the Crispy Grilled Cheese uses "A blend of white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses on sourdough bread, topped with a parmesan butter spread." Sharp, savory white cheddar meets mellow, creamy, dairy-forward mozzarella for gooey balance, made even more dimensional by the tanginess of the sourdough bread.