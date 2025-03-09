The Cheese Blend You Need To Copy Starbucks' Grilled Cheese
Perhaps surprisingly, one of the most widely-popular grilled cheese sandwiches comes not from a cozy wood-paneled diner, but from an international coffee giant. As one Instagram foodie raves, "Let me let you in on a little secret. You HAVEN'T had a grilled cheese unless you had one from Starbucks. You are missing out on something amazing ... It's so delicious I often want two but that's a little greedy!" The post's comments section is full of enthusiastic agreement: "Listen I've been getting these for years and was so heated when the word got out on how fire they were. Next thing you know my spot was always sold out. They're so good!!!!"
Indeed, Starbucks' foray into the lunch sector has totally landed. The chain's grilled cheese came fairly high in our definitive ranking of Starbucks' lunch sandwiches. But, at a Starbucks in Brooklyn, NY, that Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough costs an unappetizing $7.45 (nearly double the price of the knockout grilled cheeses you can get from an NYC deli). Luckily, there's an easy way to replicate this flavorful sandwich at home and keep your money safe inside your wallet. All it takes is a blend of two cheeses ... technically three.
According to the Starbucks website, the Crispy Grilled Cheese uses "A blend of white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses on sourdough bread, topped with a parmesan butter spread." Sharp, savory white cheddar meets mellow, creamy, dairy-forward mozzarella for gooey balance, made even more dimensional by the tanginess of the sourdough bread.
White cheddar and mozzarella meet in a garlic butter spread
Texturally, both white cheddar and mozzarella have high enough moisture content that they'll melt evenly and lusciously across your sandwich. Thinly-slice or shred your cheeses for the most even melting. Beyond that flavorful duo, Starbucks' G.C. is all about the "garlic cheese butter blend" mentioned in the ingredients list on the nutrition label.
To make the savory butter spread at home,just melt a few pats of butter, a sprinkle of garlic, and a pinch of shredded parmesan together in a microwavable dish. A few shakes of dried garlic powder will get the job done, or you could use a clove of finely grated fresh garlic for a more pronounced umami kick. From there, simply butter both sides of the bread with the mixture for maximum crispiness in the pan. Then, load your sammy up with two parts white cheddar and one part mozzarella, and pan-fry as normal to toast. (Step aside, Starbucks.) Just be sure not to forget the tangy sourdough.
Starbucks' version of the sandwich is vegetarian and packs an impressive 21 grams of protein. But, for a heartier bite, feel free to top your homemade version with flavorful additions like bacon, tomato, or a swipe of herbaceous pesto. Pair with a side of tomato soup or crispy potato chips to complete the meal. We even like popping a few Starbucks' egg white bites into our grilled cheese sandwiches for a fully-loaded breakfast bite.