Rick Steves' Dining Rule That Might Change How You Eat In France

Travel expert Rick Steves knows Europe. The popular travel writer and television host has been exploring Europe and giving advice to Americans for decades, so you know he has really good tips for dining well while on vacation in Europe, whether it's skipping the hotel continental breakfast, ordering coffee the right way, or ways to sample a variety of foods in Italy. When it comes to France, Rick Steves has a dining rule that might change how you eat, and that's to "eat seasonally," as he states in his blog on "Eating Well in Europe."

One example is not ordering French onion soup if you're traveling in France over the summer. Although French onion soup is a classic dish, and one of the many French dishes you need to try at least once, it's traditionally a winter soup. If you see French onion soup on a menu in France in July, then chances are you're at a tourist trap, since no decent local restaurant would have it on the menu then, as Steves explains in "Turning European Meals into Memories."