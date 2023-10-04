Pot-Au-Feu, The French Beef Dish Meant To Feed A Crowd

Stews take time, and the required patience pays off diners with rich, highly aromatic flavors. This long-simmering method may seem intimidating for first-timers, but sticking with a time-tested technique will yield a delicious result.

Few stews have stood that test of time quite like pot-au-feu, which has been enjoyed for centuries. A well-loved classic in French cuisine, it marries varying cuts of meats with root vegetables, all slow-cooked to tender perfection in a delectable flavored broth.

And although it takes hours to prepare, pot-au-feu actually yields a multi-course meal for a crowd. There's a marrow-toast appetizer, a soup course, and a bountiful bowl of meat and vegetables to finish. Made with relatively low-cost ingredients all prepared in a single pot, it's savvy beef-based stew cooking at its best. No surprise then, that pot-au-feu has taken on a myriad of renditions in France. Let's see how this hearty and scrumptious dish came about.