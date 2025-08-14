We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you go on vacation, one of the main highlights is often the food. Whether you are staying within your own country, but eating out every night, or heading off to foreign shores where you don't speak the language, you want to have the best chance of eating top-quality food without paying over the odds, and ideally enjoy the atmosphere as much as possible too.

Rick Steves has been enlightening the American public for many decades on the best way to travel and get the most out of your experience. While he focuses mainly on Europe, his travel and dining tips can be applied virtually anywhere and will save you from falling into most tourist pitfalls.

From heading to the back streets to eat where the locals eat, to ordering seasonal regional specialties, Steves' advice will help you keep more cash in your wallet, and create culinary memories that will last long after you have arrived back home. If you have a trip coming up or just want to get some ideas for future vacations, let's take a look at Rick Steves' 10 best tips for dining on vacation.