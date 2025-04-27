5 French Dishes That Look Way Different In American Restaurants
Oh, the undeniable allure of French cuisine never ends, and for good reasons. From the indulgent and versatile five mother sauces to the flakiest and absolute best croissant in Paris, French food never goes out of style. It may be interpreted a million different ways and morph into something else, but there's no denying the French when it comes to mastering the culinary art of technique, taste, and presentation. Here in the U.S., many classic French dishes have become staples in both restaurants and homes — at times staying true to tradition and at other times getting distinctly American twists.
The latter is especially evident in a handful of eternally iconic French dishes that we cook, prepare, and present quite differently in the U.S. That's the beauty of food and how it crosses borders. It blends culture along the way. Perhaps you've traveled to France and ordered a dish known around the world, only to discover a delicious surprise in the original version. With that in mind, we love you, French onion soup — first up on this delectable list. In the U.S., this dish has been a popular menu item since the 1940s. Americans love the flavors of French onion soup so much, we even put it in cheesy pasta casseroles. In France, it's a different story. C'est la vie.
Traditional French onion soup has less cheese
In France, hearty French onion soup is often associated with Les Halles, Paris's former central market, where it was popular with market workers and late-night revelers alike, especially right before the turn of the 20th century. This soup evolved from another soup called la soupe des ivrognes, or drunkard's soup, and it was made with onions — cooked down until they're caramelized — mixed with beef broth, or water, and bread. The bread could be served as croutons on top or mixed into the soup to thicken it. The word on the (market) streets is that adding the bread transformed the soup into a hangover remedy. It's also popularly served at weddings to keep the guests and betrothed alike energized. When it comes to French onion soup in the U.S., we like a challenge.
We cram those little crocks with beefy, oniony broth, top them with crusty bread, and pile them with so much lava-hot cheese it's hard to eat with just a spoon. Gruyère, mozzarella, provolone, Swiss, and parmesan are all welcome. We manage this cheesy soup feat with a butter knife alongside our spoon, and thrive, even, especially with French onion soup recipes elevated with a range of ingredients that we love to make at home. Today, you'll find French onion soup in popular Paris bistros, featuring golden brown onions and beef or chicken broth, with port, Cognac, or white wine vinegar. And, oui, the whole thing is gratinéed with lots of melty, gooey French cheeses, such as Gruyère, Comté, or Cantal, along with croutons or a crostini.
French quiche Lorraine is lighter and lacks cheese
Quiche Lorraine, another famous foodie throwback, is noticeably different in France. The original quiche Lorraine is a savory tart characterized by a filling made with eggs, crème fraîche, and lardons — small strips or cubes of pork fat or bacon — encased in a rich shortcrust called pâte brisée, a sugary version of regular pie crust. Puff pastry is also used for French quiches. Notably, the traditional quiche Lorraine recipe does not include cheese, focusing instead on the rich, creamy custard and the smoky lardons. However, the French are known to sprinkle Gruyère, Comté, or Emmental cheeses on the bottom of the crust to keep it from getting soggy.
Oh, and don't be surprised if you find a cheese-laden quiche Lorraine in France, too. It's 2025, and we all aim to please these days. American versions of quiche Lorraine often incorporate ham and cheese into the recipe. The substitution of ham for lardons offers a different texture and a slightly sweeter taste. In general, American recipes for quiche opt for cream or milk instead of crème fraîche and tend to use many more eggs than a French quiche. That's because quiche in the U.S. is served as a main course, albeit a light one that's usually brunch or lunch. In France, quiche is visibly thinner because it's made with fewer eggs and served as a much lighter first course or snack.
French coq au vin features more red wine
Coq au vin, translating to "rooster in wine," is a rustic stew originally devised to tenderize the tough meat of an older rooster. It's popular to use a younger, whole chicken now because it cooks much faster. But originally, tenderizing a tough, old rooster meant very slowly braising it in Burgundy. These days, the big difference between coq au vin in the U.S. vs. France is the amount of wine used. In France, don't be surprised if the chef pours an entire bottle of Burgundy (other types of red wine like Beaujolais, Côtes du Rhône, or Chianti work, too) into the Dutch oven, along with a whole chicken. All those tannins break down tough meat beautifully, rendering a dark, velvety red sauce no matter what cut you choose.
In French restaurants, you may find coq au vin served over potatoes or pasta, alongside the mushrooms, lardons, and other veggies cooked with it. In contrast, American adaptations often utilize more readily available, tender cuts of chicken, such as thighs and breasts, and we tend to use less wine. About 2 cups per 4 pounds of whole or cut-up chicken. Oh, and Cognac. That's a French thing, too. You'll find brandy or sherry substituted here, and one more thing. This really popular (and utterly delicious) American recipe for Crockpot coq au vin is a warm and comforting staple when we're in the mood for a cozy dinner. It also looks really pretty cooking all day on the countertop in this Bella ceramic slow cooker available on Amazon.
French charcuterie focuses on artisanal meat offerings
French and American charcuterie share a name, but their execution and philosophy take alternate paths. In France, charcuterie refers specifically to prepared meats — like pâtés, terrines, rillettes, sausages, and cured hams — crafted with centuries-old techniques and often regulated by regional traditions. The word comes from "chair cuite," meaning "cooked flesh," and French charcuterie is all about the meat.
Think jambon de Paris, the slow-cooked, unsmoked ham that's the ham in the classic French sandwich, jambon-beurre. It's a popular choice, alongside Rosette de Lyon Salami, the salty, spicy dried pork sausage. It's all rooted in preservation methods and culinary craftsmanship, and you can see and taste the art of snout-to-tail cooking in spreads like pork rillettes and chicken liver pâtés. In the U.S., charcuterie takes on much looser and broader terms.
It's also a very visual offering, more like a grazing table with a wide array of items — including assorted cheeses, nuts, fruits, jams, crackers, pickles, and sometimes over-the-top additions like candy or chocolate. At times, usually celebratory ones, it's all about emphasizing variety, color, and presentation. Other times it's about cured meats and whatever tickles the host's fancy. That being said, you can also find proper, artisanal charcuterie all across the U.S.
Expect Cognac in your French bistro steak tartare
Steak tartare has a unique history and deep roots as a timeless French classic. Though its name recalls the Mongol-Tartar tribes and the raw meat they ate after placing it under their saddles to tenderize, the French version evolved in early 20th-century Parisian bistros. Traditionally, it features hand-chopped raw beef seasoned with Dijon mustard, capers, shallots, parsley, and topped with a raw egg yolk. A splash of Cognac— used to deepen flavor — is a subtle French addition, but you may or may not see it in American versions. In French restaurants, steak tartare is presented pretty much the same way it's always been, as an elevated and super tasty way to showcase high-quality beef.
In the U.S., it's often treated as a blank canvas open to creative interpretation, though it's still mouthwatering. American chefs might add nontraditional elements like avocado, chili oil, and truffles, or use different meats, such as tuna. The texture varies, too — French tartare tends to be finely hand-chopped, while American versions may use coarser cuts or different animal meats altogether. In some cases, like when we make tartare at home, creativity abounds, and add-ins like potato chips are a crunchy welcome to American steak tartare recipes.