5 French Dishes That Look Way Different In American Restaurants

Oh, the undeniable allure of French cuisine never ends, and for good reasons. From the indulgent and versatile five mother sauces to the flakiest and absolute best croissant in Paris, French food never goes out of style. It may be interpreted a million different ways and morph into something else, but there's no denying the French when it comes to mastering the culinary art of technique, taste, and presentation. Here in the U.S., many classic French dishes have become staples in both restaurants and homes — at times staying true to tradition and at other times getting distinctly American twists.

The latter is especially evident in a handful of eternally iconic French dishes that we cook, prepare, and present quite differently in the U.S. That's the beauty of food and how it crosses borders. It blends culture along the way. Perhaps you've traveled to France and ordered a dish known around the world, only to discover a delicious surprise in the original version. With that in mind, we love you, French onion soup — first up on this delectable list. In the U.S., this dish has been a popular menu item since the 1940s. Americans love the flavors of French onion soup so much, we even put it in cheesy pasta casseroles. In France, it's a different story. C'est la vie.