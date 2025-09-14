Julia Child Considered This Classic French Stew One Of The World's Best Beef Dishes

There's nothing like a good beef stew. Every country's got one — Hungarian goulash, Spain's rabo de toro — and they're all worth making at least once. But Julia Child kept coming back to boeuf bourguignon. In "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," she called it "one of the most delicious beef dishes concocted by man." Hard to argue with that. Big chunks of beef, plenty of red wine, smoky bacon, mushrooms, onions — and somehow, it's even better the next day.

Julia liked boeuf bourguignon because it showed off everything she wanted people to learn about French cooking. She taught how to brown beef, braise onions until tender, and bring it all together in a rich sauce. All you needed was patience and doing each step right. It was her way of showing that French food could be both elegant and completely doable at home.

Her version called for high-quality cuts of meat, like sirloin tip or top round. She also preferred the oven over the stovetop due to its more even heating. The simmering time takes between two to three hours, depending on the type of cut. That slow braise turned the beef fork-tender and the sauce rich and glossy. The smell alone could pull people into the kitchen. It was worth every minute it spent in the oven.