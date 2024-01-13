How Auguste Escoffier's Beef Bourguignon Differed From Julia Child's

At the heart of the beef bourguignon legacy, two culinary giants, Auguste Escoffier and Julia Child, stand as flag bearers for contrasting approaches to this quintessential French stew of beef, red wine, mushrooms, bacon, and onions. Escoffier, a pioneer of classical French cuisine, adhered to a more traditional methodology, advocating for the use of a whole cut of beef. Julia Child, on the other hand, embraced practicality and accessibility, opting for the more modern and popular choice of cubed chunks of beef.

Escoffier's beef bourguignon recipe represents a meticulous and time-honored approach. He insisted on using an elegant whole piece of beef — albeit one larded with brandy marinated pork fat — emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of the meat during the slow-cooking process. The chef showcased a reverence for and desire to elevate this classic peasant dish with a method that allowed the flavors to gradually infuse into the meat, resulting in a dish of depth, richness, and spectacle.

In contrast, Julia Child, with her respectful, but pragmatic approach to French cookery, took a nod from Parisian bistros by making her beef bourguignon with cubed chunks of stewing beef. This twist not only reduced the cooking time but also simplified the preparation, encouraging a wider audience to try their hand at creating a flavorful and satisfying stew.