What It Really Means To Win The Julia Child Award

Ever wondered what it really means to win The Julia Child Award? Well, we've got the scoop for you. In the culinary stratosphere, awards abound, but The Julia Child Award stands distinct. In 2015, The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts founded this accolade. Since its inception, The Julia Child Award has recognized luminaries who've redefined America's gastronomic narrative. More than a nod to culinary prowess, it celebrates an embodiment of Julia Child's enduring values, including activism, education, mentorship, and innovation.

Each year, a committee called The Jury sees its members deliberate and pick an individual or team who has made a significant difference in the food world within the U.S. Aside from recognition and accolades, The Julia Child Award recipient receives a "uniquely designed award engraved with his/her name and year of honor." In addition, per the Julia Child Foundation, they're given a $50,000 grant to gift "to the food-related non-profit of the recipient's choosing."

Annually, a gala commemorates the award's recipient, and The 9th Annual Julia Child Award Gala is slated for October 24 at the Depot's Grand Hall, Minneapolis. (An individual ticket sells for $400 and corporations and the wealthy can sponsor a table starting at $10,000 or a private table for $25,000).