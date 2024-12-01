The Right Way To Order Coffee In Europe, According To Rick Steves

To order a shot of espresso — both countries' most standard and ubiquitous form of coffee — ask for "un caffé" in Italy, or "un café" in France. These are the equivalent of the American drip coffee; if you order a basic coffee in either country, this is what you'll receive. "Most coffee drinks begin with espresso, to which they add varying amounts of hot water and/or steamed or foamed milk," Rick Steves said. You can order a caffè americano in Italy, or a café allongé in France for a more typical drip-style coffee that's made with a 1:3 or 1:4 ratio of espresso and hot water.

If you like a milky coffee, you can order "un cappuccino" in Italy, or "un café au lait" in France. You'll notice that cappuccinos in both countries are significantly smaller than those in America. Both drinks are typically made with around 125 grams of milk and 25 grams of espresso, and they only come in one standard size, which forces you to really enjoy your drink alongside either a cornetto or a croissant for breakfast. While you can order either drink after breakfast, be aware that you might get some stares. Whatever you do, you absolutely shouldn't order a cappuccino after dinner in Italy, and you should follow this rule of thumb in France, too. The reason? "Drinking anything with milk or cream after a meal or later in the day is thought to upset your digestion," Steves said.

If you can't resist a splash of milk, try a caffè macchiato in Italy, or a café noisette in France. "Macchiato" means stained in English, referring to the small amount of milk that "stains" the espresso, while "noisette" means hazelnut, referring to the color that the milk and espresso make. We're sure that these will satisfy your craving for caffeine while also allowing you to try some iconic European coffees you simply can't miss.