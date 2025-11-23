We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The only way you could possibly make Nashville hot chicken any better is by combining it with an equally as delicious mac and cheese. Both known for being comfort foods, the hot, crispy chicken and rich, creamy pasta make for a combination impossible not to like. Nashville hot chicken, which is known for being served with bread (or between buns) and plenty of tangy pickles, is made from scratch in this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn. The typical bread pairing is replaced in this recipe by creamy, rich mac and cheese made with Gouda, white cheddar, and mild cheddar, then topped with pickle-flavored potato chips for the perfect, subtle taste of salty, punchy pickles.

Despite featuring two distinct elements, this recipe is easy enough to prepare thanks to our simple, straightforward approach. The chicken is first brined, then floured and fried, then sauced in a thick and spicy Nashville hot sauce. With the chicken made, the mac and cheese comes together in mere minutes, melting into creamy, gooey perfection in one skillet. The cheesy, crispy, spicy combination you never knew you needed, this Nashville hot chicken mac and cheese recipe is the epitome of comfort food.