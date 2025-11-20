15 Award-Winning Coffee Shops Worth Visiting In The Midwest

Coffee culture is prevalent in every corner of the world and has been drawing coffeeholics and connoisseurs for many centuries. Be it unassuming independent businesses or multinational companies, coffee shops are a fashionable meeting place for catching up with friends, enjoying a laid-back date, or finding inspiration for a work or academic project. Many of these havens are obscure but delightful hidden gems; others have earned widespread acclaim for their premium brews and won some of the industry's most prestigious honors. You can find several award-winning venues in Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Columbus, Milwaukee, Madison, and Traverse City.

The spots that have positively impacted local economies and communities have been duly recognized by their municipalities. Many have also earned national and international honors from U.S. Coffee Championships, the Golden Bean Awards, the Good Food Awards, or the Global Coffee Awards. The Championships, for instance, feature categories that include barista, latte art, roasters, and brewers' cup, while the Golden Bean covers entries like espresso, milk-based, and decaffeinated. As for that much-coveted Good Food badge, it can be earned by different types of items, from coffee to cider and charcuterie, while the bronze, silver, and gold Global Coffee seals span filter coffee, espresso, and flat white with dairy or plant-based milk.

Let's explore some of the excellent coffee joints across the Midwest that have earned major awards as well as continuous praise from online reviewers and notable publications. You'll learn more about our methodology at the end of the article.