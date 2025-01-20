The One Simple Ingredient That Ups The Flavor Of Your Pop-Tarts

There isn't a wrong way to eat a Pop-Tart. But, there may be a better way to enjoy them when it comes to maximizing flavor. Although it might not seem like the pastry is in need of a boost between its sugary icing, lip-smacking filling, and flaky crust, there is one ingredient that proves otherwise. Far from an extra layer of frosting or a sprinkle of spice, all it really takes to amp up the deliciousness of any Pop-Tart is a pat of butter.

Butter makes everything better, including Pop-Tarts. Whether you're a fan of frosted flavors like brown sugar cinnamon and banana bread or unfrosted pastries such as blueberry and strawberry, every Pop-Tart benefits from some butter. The reason being that the sweetly creamy ingredient contributes an irresistible richness to the pastries. Along with amplifying the buttery quality of the crust, decadent butter even compliments the Pop-Tart's saccharine filling. Not to mention that the ingredient also imparts a host of nuanced flavors. But, that's not all. Butter even improves texture — that is, when added correctly.

Rather than swipe softened butter onto a freshly opened pack of Pop-Tarts, toasting is best. In fact, we recommend buttering the pastries and then popping them in the oven to warm for an especially crisp and caramelized result. Alternatively, you can add butter post-toast. Simply spread a knob onto one side (either works!) or pierce a few holes into the pastry to let the butter melt into the filling.

