12 Can't-Miss Chicago Restaurants For Mediterranean Cuisine
The word "Mediterranean" conjures up images of a scintillating blue sea, mountains studded with pine trees, and fragrant citrus groves. In addition to a shared mild climate, many of the 22 countries located in the Mediterranean Basin also have similar traditional gastronomies. From olives, chickpeas, lentils, thyme, oregano, rosemary, basil, and mint (among many others), it's not uncommon to find the same ingredients used across the region. Unsurprisingly, these colorful, flavorful, and mostly healthy cuisines have achieved international acclaim, with renowned Mediterranean restaurants located seemingly everywhere — including the city of Chicago.
There are numerous Mediterranean-based establishments to be found among the thousands of restaurants in the Windy City, with options for Greek, Turkish, Lebanese, Italian, Provençal, and other regional cuisines. Of course, given so many restaurants offer top-notch versions of Mediterranean staple dishes you should try – such as tabbouleh, moussaka, pasta alla Norma, and zarzuela de mariscos (or Ibizan shellfish stew) — you may not know where to go.
As a Lebanese with Cretan roots — who's visited numerous other Levantine and Mediterranean countries on multiple occasions — I'm extremely familiar with the region's dishes and cooking methods. Through my personal knowledge of the cuisine, along with research of consumer ratings, customer feedback, and the menus at various establishments, I was able to curate the following list of authentic eateries for you to try. Here are 12 restaurants to visit in Chicago for Mediterranean cuisine.
Athenian Room
If you've ever felt like enjoying hearty and unassuming Greek food accompanied by warm and fluffy pita, consider the Athenian Room. Founded in Lincoln Park in 1972, it features a rustic and cozy decor, ample outdoor seating, and free parking. Though it's a cash-only establishment as of 2024, you can always use the ATM at the adjoining bar, then have your drinks brought over to complement your meal.
This restaurant is consistent when it comes to flavor, quality, and promptness of service. Some repeat customers even recalled dining at Athenian Room as a young couple before bringing their children along years later; in other words, Athenian Room offers the exact kind of warmth, tradition, and authenticity that's to be expected from a family-owned Mediterranean joint. It's no wonder it's generated so many positive reviews, with praise offered for the clean interior and reasonable prices (particularly compared to other establishments in the area).
While some have highlighted its baklava, others compliment its tender and juicy chicken — described by some as among the best to be had in Chicago. Consequently, when it comes to the house's standout item, look no further than the chicken breast shish kebob served with a large salad and tzatziki (salted yogurt and cucumber dip). Its lemon-flavored fries, feta cheese appetizer, spanakopita, and kalamata chicken (Tina Fey's favorite, apparently) also appear worthy of ordering.
(773) 348-5155
807 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Zabaadi Restaurant
If you're a kebab lover who only consumes 100% halal food, then consider Zabaadi's bowls and wraps. This grab-and-go joint brands itself as a "one-stop kebab shop" in the Chicagoland area, with customizable flavors and ingredients.
Aside from the menu, satisfied customers seem to appreciate its ample parking space, cozy yet spacious wooden interior, and attentive, patient, and knowledgeable wait staff. The subtle (but not overwhelming) flavors also impress, as do the well-plated dishes, adequately seasoned meats, and its creamy hummus. And the fact that a few extra falafels are sometimes thrown in with some orders is certainly a contributing factor to this place's success.
Don't forget to order standout items like the Zabaadi bowl, which includes falafel with kefta and chicken kebabs, served over rice or lettuce, and topped with salad, hummus, red cabbage, pickles, and tahini sauce. The chicken shawarma bowl seems to be another popular choice, as is the steak kebab wrap and the mixed grill entree.
(708) 695-5545
7052 Forest Preserve Dr, Norridge, IL 60706
Cedar Palace
Cedar Palace prepares traditional recipes passed down through generations, and boasts a lovely, shaded patio. But before highlighting its star items, let's address its name. Since the cedar tree is featured on the Lebanese flag and is one of Lebanon's sacred symbols, it was therefore honored by this family-owned Mediterranean place that mostly focuses on Lebanese cuisine.
Evidently, the restaurant has gathered a large fanbase across several review sites. Regulars gush about the wide array of vegetarian options, and how the owners and staff take their time explaining the ingredients. Others label it a hidden gem with dishes that truly feel homemade and clearly use fresh ingredients. One visiting customer even wrote they were no longer able to enjoy a Mediterranean restaurant in their hometown after sampling Cedar Palace's flavorful food.
Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, some of its mouthwatering items include a Mediterranean omelet (with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers), dolma, lentil soup, and kibbeh (or deep-fried bulgur and ground beef balls).
(312) 643-0933
655 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Sinya Mediterranean Grill
With locations on North Damen Avenue and West Hubbard Street, Sinya is a trendy and casual Mediterranean grill featuring ample patio seating and many halal options. Known for its warm, freshly baked bread and exceptionally crunchy waffle fries, it also offers hummus and a side salad with its platters. Other specialties and favorites to consider include spinach pie, a Mediterranean salad with gyro, an impossible kefta kabob wrap, and fresh-squeezed minted lemonade.
The high-quality, fresh ingredients used by this restaurant has generated numerous positive reviews across several platforms. In particular, the tangy balsamic vinaigrette sauce and juicy, well-seasoned meats are frequently praised. Vegetarian customers are typically satisfied, as well, with a wide range of options for such diets. Even picky children seem to enjoy its colorful and flavorful meals.
As for takeout customers, they've reported the food tends to arrive both hot and on time. With so much commendation, Sinya is well deserving of a spot on this list of Chicago's top-rated Mediterranean eateries.
(773) 897-5700
Multiple locations
Turquoise
Turquoise is a cozy cafe and restaurant in Roscoe Village that serves Mediterranean dishes and drinks of Turkish origin with 100% halal meat (along with gluten-free, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options). Other features worth mentioning are its happy hour specials, the availability of outdoor seating in summer, free street parking, and a private party room that can accommodate up to 200 people.
Now, with several menus to peruse, it might be difficult for you to decide what to order. But some of its star items include a slow-roasted and braised Colorado lamb shank served with vegetable risotto, pan-seared Mediterranean fillet branzino, and a cured beef pastrami and cheese flatbread.
Given this, it's no wonder Turquoise has garnered so many enthusiastic testimonies from patrons. Most guests seem to appreciate the subtle mix of Turkish and Italian specialties, the lively vibe, and potent cocktails. They deem the staff attentive and knowledgeable, with some noting the kitchen is willing to adjust the spice level when requested. Overall, given the generous portions, this place is considered a good value for families and large parties, too.
(773) 549-3523
2147 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
Aba
Romantic, vibrant, and upscale, Aba is a neo-Mediterranean and tapas place that offers a selection of wines and spirits from underrated Mediterranean labels. It has several locations across the U.S., and the aesthetic of its Chicago restaurant is reminiscent of a Mediterranean summer. It also features large group dining spaces, a semi-private family table, and a private event hall that fits up to 500 people.
With such a wide range of amenities, it's clear why customers find this restaurant suitable for a romantic date, corporate event, night out with friends, or a meal with out-of-town guests. Aba prepares a plethora of specialties across its various menus, including top-notch options such as: a smoky garlic hummus (with charred avocado and chili oil); whipped feta spread with crushed pistachio, olive oil, and lemon zest; halibut ceviche with passionfruit leche de tigre; and a crème brûlée pie.
The portions themselves are deemed large enough to share, as well, and the spacious patio (which is adequately heated in the winter) is a pleasant place to unwind. As far as the booze is concerned, the helpful and knowledgeable sommelier is much appreciated, as are the expertly crafted cocktails.
(773) 645-1400
302 N Green St, Floor 3, Chicago, IL 60607
Ema
Those with a penchant for communal small-plate concepts ought to consider Ema. This Mediterranean mezze place — with locations in the River North neighborhood and Glenview Village — offers several different menus to accommodate the various tastes and age groups of any party.
Though there's a wide selection of well-known Mediterranean dishes to try at this high-rated venue, Ema also features items you may not easily find elsewhere. This includes a hummus with lamb ragu, pan-roasted Romanesque cauliflower with yogurt and honey, green falafel served with beet tzatziki and garlic tahini, and a frozen Greek yogurt drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt.
Additionally, Ema has received positive feedback on various sites concerning its speedy yet attentive service, warm and family-friendly ambiance, and decent selection of Lebanese and Greek wines. Customers find it practical and fun to share such a large variety of small plates, and seem to appreciate the creative flavor combinations. Another compliment that works in this restaurant's favor is that its staff appears mindful of patrons with various food allergies and dietary concerns (such as Celiac disease).
(312) 527-5586
Multiple locations
Zaytune Mediterranean Grill
Zaytune — a word meaning "olives" in Arabic – is a casual and family-friendly joint with outdoor seating. Noting on its website that it "prides itself on its artisanal, made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine," Zaytune serves homemade flatbreads, and only sources fresh meats, herbs, and veggies — all of which are essential features to look for in a quality Mediterranean restaurant.
Typically, the restaurant's repeat customers have touched on a variety of worthwhile aspects. This includes juicy, tender, and well-seasoned meats; fresh and filling salads; convenient selection of vegetarian options; courteous and helpful staff; and healthy value-priced meals that are large enough for leftovers. One customer even mentioned they've made the effort of commuting 45 minutes just to eat their favorite wrap at the right temperature.
The menu items tend to be simple but hearty, ranging from a braised lamb salad bowl, a shrimp skewer grill wrap, grilled mushroom shawarma pita, and pistachio kinafa (a Levantine dessert made with either ground semolina or shredded filo dough).
(773) 254-6300
3129 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60608
Seville
Seville is a trendy, intimate, and refined venue perched on the rooftop of the Hilton Canopy. It's operated by celebrity chef and cookbook author Fabio Viviani, which makes it a coveted establishment in the Chicago area. The house knows how to keep its clientele happy, as well, thanks to its appetizing house-made pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, quality bourbons, and award-winning wines.
Given its many standout menu items — which includes a wagyu Bolognese pasta, paella-style risotto, and spiced flourless chocolate torte — it's no wonder Seville has found itself with so many enthusiastic fans among its various patrons. Previous customers have gushed about Seville for being a great sunset spot overlooking the city, and mention every dish is both impeccably plated and bursting with flavor.
As for its drink selections, the gin and vodka cocktails are crafted with particular care, and complement the relaxed and chic vibe. The staff at Seville is reportedly courteous and prompt, too, and go out of their way to accommodate allergies and dietary restrictions as needed.
(773) 339-0362
243 S Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60606
Taza Cafe
Taza is a word meaning "fresh" in Arabic. It's also the name of an unassuming and friendly Chicago joint that serves fresh and affordable Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine (along with gluten-free, halal, vegetarian, and vegan options).
This no-nonsense venue is as simple as they come. It's ideal for takeout or a quick (but filling) seated meal. Furthermore, it only prepares comforting and familiar dishes, be it tabbouleh, baba ghanouj, a hummus gyro bowl, chicken kabob salad, or chicken shawarma (which is served with dill basmati rice, hummus, pita, and a house salad).
Keep in mind, though, that there are no beverages other than water and sodas, and no desserts other than a classic baklava. Still, both new and repeat customers seem to appreciate the comfortable seating at Taza, its hearty and moderately priced dishes, friendly and personalized service, and practical location near tourist sites.
(312) 201-9885
176 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60606
mfk. Restaurant
An intimate and vibrant venue with whitewashed brick walls and a small patio, mfk. Restaurant was established in 2014 on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview East. More than that, it's nabbed a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award multiple times since opening, meaning it's clearly worth visiting.
The kitchen at mfk. concocts creative Mediterranean dishes, with a menu that mostly spans Catalan, Basque, and seafood specialties. There are also fun daily specials that attract a wide range of customers, such as Tortilla Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, and Sangria Sunday. Additionally, though the restaurant's food and drink menus are subject to change, some standout options as of November 2024 include a charred melon salad, panko eggplant, Spanish tortilla, and burned Basque cheesecake (this treat can also be ordered whole).
As for the establishment's satisfied patrons, they mention its delightful European vibe, delicious craft cocktails and refreshing mocktails, and its bright, flavorful, and filling dishes. Customers typically find the space cozy enough for anniversaries and date nights, and also appreciate the occasionally comped drinks to compensate for the wait in busy hours.
(773) 857-2540
432 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Sfera Sicilian Street Food
Sfera (which means "sphere" in Italian) is nestled in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood of Chicago. It offers brunch, hearty Sicilian street food, and pizzas. Be it the prompt and friendly service, traditional Sicilian decor and tableware, generous sandwiches, or its blood orange and chocolate cassata cupcake, there are numerous reasons why this place seems to have amassed so many satisfied customers.
If you're unsure about what to order from Sfera, you can't go wrong with the house's polipetti soup – which comes with Italian sausage meatballs and Tuscan kale — or its Chicago muffuletta sandwich, which comes on house focaccia with a signature garden olive relish. The kitchen also prepares excellent pane e panelle (a popular Sicilian street food made from chickpeas) and arancini (or fried stuffed risotto balls) with different fillings. Some customers have gone so far as to deem these as even better than the ones in Italy.
(773) 739-9128
5759 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
Methodology
As someone who's Lebanese (with a side of Cretan and a French education), who has explored the Mediterranean region at length, I had to be picky with this list. My first task was to search for venues representing various parts of the Mediterranean Basin — not just those offering gyros or kebabs. Next, I looked up each entry on various customer review sites, and only retained those with fully functional websites, as well as a rating of at least 4 bubbles on TripAdvisor and 3.9 stars on Yelp.
After perusing menus, and making sure each location included ample choices — along with typical items and ingredients found in Mediterranean cuisine — I locked in my final selections. Additionally, while developing my slides, I gathered and summarized positive reviews from Tripadvisor, Yelp, Open Table, and Google Reviews representing different types of customers. Each entry featured patrons reporting the food was authentic and tasty, the service was courteous, and they couldn't wait to return.