12 Can't-Miss Chicago Restaurants For Mediterranean Cuisine

The word "Mediterranean" conjures up images of a scintillating blue sea, mountains studded with pine trees, and fragrant citrus groves. In addition to a shared mild climate, many of the 22 countries located in the Mediterranean Basin also have similar traditional gastronomies. From olives, chickpeas, lentils, thyme, oregano, rosemary, basil, and mint (among many others), it's not uncommon to find the same ingredients used across the region. Unsurprisingly, these colorful, flavorful, and mostly healthy cuisines have achieved international acclaim, with renowned Mediterranean restaurants located seemingly everywhere — including the city of Chicago.

Advertisement

There are numerous Mediterranean-based establishments to be found among the thousands of restaurants in the Windy City, with options for Greek, Turkish, Lebanese, Italian, Provençal, and other regional cuisines. Of course, given so many restaurants offer top-notch versions of Mediterranean staple dishes you should try – such as tabbouleh, moussaka, pasta alla Norma, and zarzuela de mariscos (or Ibizan shellfish stew) — you may not know where to go.

As a Lebanese with Cretan roots — who's visited numerous other Levantine and Mediterranean countries on multiple occasions — I'm extremely familiar with the region's dishes and cooking methods. Through my personal knowledge of the cuisine, along with research of consumer ratings, customer feedback, and the menus at various establishments, I was able to curate the following list of authentic eateries for you to try. Here are 12 restaurants to visit in Chicago for Mediterranean cuisine.

Advertisement