Panelle Is The Sicilian Street Food Made From Chickpeas You Need To Try

Because the main ingredient in panelle is chickpea flower, these fritters end up tasting a lot like them — but in the best way possible. In fact, the story goes that when the Moors came to Sicily centuries ago and first started making the fritters, they took a taste of the chickpea mixture after it was cooked and decided that they didn't really like how the panelle tasted. So, what'd they do? They fried them until they were hot and crispy — and thankfully so. Panelle is delicious and mildly nutty, but it's the crispiness that really takes them up a notch. Then, when they're hit with fresh lemon juice, they're elevated even more.

As mentioned before, panelle is traditionally enjoyed one of two ways: either on its own as an appetizer or between two slices of bread as a sandwich. On their own, the fritters work as a delectable snack while you're sitting down for wine or cocktails before a meal — but be careful, they can be hard to stop eating. Some even compare them to potato chips, which we all know are addicting. The fritters can also be thrown on top of a salad as a protein with balsamic and cheese if you want to sneak in some greens. As a sandwich, however, the panelle is a tad more filling. Picked up from a local cafe, street cart, or food truck, they're the perfect quick and tasty lunch to grab while you're on the go.