10 Costco Business Center Products You Can't Get At A Regular Warehouse Store

You may want to take a peek at Costco Business Center next time you're near one — after all, they are considerably harder to find with around 27 locations as opposed to over 800 Costcos across the globe. But what exactly can you find there, and how does Costco Business Center differ from your average Costco store? Well, as the name suggests, Costco Business Center is more business-oriented in its products. You won't spot any books, toys, or clothes like at a standard Costco warehouse; instead, you'll see a focus on food, beverages, and other business-esque products like janitorial supplies, office furniture, and restaurant equipment. It has a wider range of selected items, too, like several kinds of butter, as opposed to the small collection at a regular Costco.

In addition to the increased selection, there are also items that Costco does not have at all. We scoured the website to compare the two and found some awesome products that we only wished Costco had in stock. From drinks and dairy to seafood and spices, we spotted interesting finds you can only snag at Costco Business Center. All information was correct at the time of writing and is subject to change — as we know, Costco and Costco Business Center may bring or drop items at any point.