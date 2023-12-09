Try Spiking Ketchup With Tabasco Sauce To Build Up Your Spice Tolerance

If you've ever seen First We Feast's "Hot Ones" interview series, then you know that the show hinges on the host's seemingly superhuman spice tolerance. While Sean Evans remains composed, calmly asking celebrities thoughtful questions and matching them bite-for-bite on increasingly spicier hot sauces, his esteemed guests are gradually reduced to tears, gasping open-mouthed, and sweating profusely. You've probably heard tips for tempering spicy food before, but what if you'd rather lean into the heat? How does he do it? And how does he look so cowboy-cool? The bad news is, we can't all be Sean Evans. But, the good news is, there's an easy way to build up your spice tolerance: Spike your ketchup with Tabasco sauce.

Tabasco is one of the most popular hot sauces in the world for a reason. The spicy condiment is made from tabasco peppers, vinegar, and salt, and it's as much about the heat as it is about the flavor. Tabasco totes a spicy kick at the start with notes of bold red pepper and piquant vinegar to finish. Perhaps surprisingly, ketchup totes a similar lineup of ingredients: pureed tomatoes, pickling spices, vinegar, salt, and sugar — meaning a few drops of Tabasco is a chameleon heat ingredient that won't clash flavor-wise. It's also a solid middle-of-the-road hot sauce for achieving your tolerance goals. Tabasco clocks in at about 700 SHU on the Scoville scale, compared to Frank's Red Hot sauce at 450 SHU and Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha at 2,200 SHU.