The Pantry Staple Bobby Flay Uses To Temper Spicy Food

When making a spicy dish, it's easy to overdo it on the heat. Maybe you aren't aware of just how much spice an ingredient can add, or perhaps the spice shaker has an opening that makes it too easy to be overly liberal with it; the point is, it happens. However, when it does, Bobby Flay says there is a fix for this problem. Flay told CNN when you find a dish to be too spicy, a touch of honey goes a long way to temper that fire.

This sweet ingredient can counterbalance the fiery flavor of chile peppers that makes your tongue do the cha-cha, and if you do it right, you won't be blindly grasping for a glass of milk to cool things off. This rule of thumb works well when the flavor is intense like in a marinade or that buffalo sauce for your favorite wings. But why is this golden syrup so good at this job?