10 Of The Biggest Egg Recalls Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With 10 big egg recalls hitting headlines since 2010, eating eggs seems riskier these days. The list of big recalls includes fresh eggs, powdered eggs, and packaged hard-boiled eggs, with the potential contaminants including both Salmonella and Listeria.

There are several ways Salmonella can spread on farms and in production areas, including infected hens, contaminated feed, dirty surfaces, and the presence of rodents. Since Salmonella can grow both inside and outside the shell, the CDC suggests various ways to protect yourself from illness, including refrigeration, tossing cracked or dirty eggs, avoiding eating raw or undercooked eggs, and thoroughly cleaning any surfaces raw eggs have touched.

The dates of these 10 big recalls provide an unsettling picture of the egg industry. Eight of these recalls were from fresh eggs, and half of them happened in 2024 and 2025 alone. One reason we're seeing such large-scale recalls is that we now have enormous chicken plants that produce millions of eggs daily, making it easier for outbreaks to spread. Additionally, tests are now more sensitive, and food safety regulations have become stricter since the introduction of the Food Safety Modernization Act in 2011. All of these factors have contributed to the U.S. having multiple big egg recalls, likely with more to come in the future.