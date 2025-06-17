The Controversy Behind One Of Aldi's Egg Suppliers

From the $1 canned goods to our taste tester's personal favorite dessert, the carrot cake sandwich cookies, there's a running list of "must buy" items at Aldi. The eggs, however, aren't one of them. At least, not the Goldhen-labelled ones that come from Rose Acre Farms, which, apart from its involvement in one of the largest egg recalls of the last century, has also come under controversy for its animal welfare abuses. The company first received media attention in April 2018 — its eggs were linked to a salmonella outbreak that spread to 10 states and infected 45 people, 11 of whom were hospitalized, leading to a record-breaking recall of more than 200 million eggs. And Aldi's egg supplier has only continued to make headlines.

In 2019, just when the drama involving its facilities had seemingly come to an end, Rose Acre Farms did the unthinkable by going on public record against the state of California's animal rights regulations. Its letter to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CFDA) pushed back on the amount of space hens required to ensure they weren't "confined in a cruel manner" and attempted to redefine the definition of an "egg-laying hen" from "any female domesticated chicken" to "sexually mature" chickens so as not to have to apply the regulations to all of animals in its facilities, among other questionable requests. With it, Rose Acre Farms opened the doors to prior investigations into its practices — and people did not like what they found.