The Best Aldi Baked Good Is A Twist On A Beloved Dessert
Aldi offers a wide selection of baked goods, including Danish, croissants, cinnamon rolls, cookies, cakes, and muffins, some of which roll into the grocery store seasonally, and others that stick around all year. But with so many options, how do you know which items are worth buying and which should be left on the shelf? Not to worry. We here at Tasting Table have ranked 15 of Aldi's baked goods and determined that its Bake Shop's Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies need to be placed in your cart.
As we reviewed Aldi's products, we focused on taste and texture, looking for items that weren't overly sweet and would appeal to many. In the end, the carrot cake sandwich cookies, which are a seasonal item (also known as an Aldi Find), impressed us with their super soft bite and sweet and smooth cream cheese icing.
Sold in a 12-count for under $5, Bake Shop's Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies reminded us of an Easter-style oatmeal cream pie with its raisins and oats and slightly grainy consistency. It was almost like a portable version of a carrot cake, although its carrot flavoring was slightly muted and its filling could've tasted more like cream cheese.
Aldi's carrot cake sandwich cookies may be available elsewhere
On Reddit, Aldi customers have expressed their love of its Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies and encouraged others to go quickly to their nearest location and seek them out for themselves. "The cookies are soft and oh so yummy with the cream cheese filling! I could probably eat the entire batch in one sitting," one person admitted. "I couldn't just stop at [one]. I had [three] both yesterday and today ... You have to get these," another agreed.
Meanwhile, some have claimed that Aldi isn't the only store that sells them. Also on Reddit, it was stated by multiple users that Walmart offers an identical version, although not sold under the Bake Shop brand, and available only in six-count boxes. The same goes for Target, where its Favorite Day brand offers a six-count of carrot cake sandwich cookies that look just like those found at Aldi.
On Walmart's website, customers offered similar feedback to our ranking, with notes of the carrot cake flavor being only slight, and many applauding the cookies as rich and creamy. Overall, the only downside of these carrot cake sandwich cookies seemed to be their small size.