The Best Aldi Baked Good Is A Twist On A Beloved Dessert

Aldi offers a wide selection of baked goods, including Danish, croissants, cinnamon rolls, cookies, cakes, and muffins, some of which roll into the grocery store seasonally, and others that stick around all year. But with so many options, how do you know which items are worth buying and which should be left on the shelf? Not to worry. We here at Tasting Table have ranked 15 of Aldi's baked goods and determined that its Bake Shop's Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies need to be placed in your cart.

As we reviewed Aldi's products, we focused on taste and texture, looking for items that weren't overly sweet and would appeal to many. In the end, the carrot cake sandwich cookies, which are a seasonal item (also known as an Aldi Find), impressed us with their super soft bite and sweet and smooth cream cheese icing.

Sold in a 12-count for under $5, Bake Shop's Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies reminded us of an Easter-style oatmeal cream pie with its raisins and oats and slightly grainy consistency. It was almost like a portable version of a carrot cake, although its carrot flavoring was slightly muted and its filling could've tasted more like cream cheese.