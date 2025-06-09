Here Are The 9 States Being Hit With The Latest Egg Recall

Egg price decreases have been slow to arrive at grocery stores nationwide. Over the past two months, prices have finally begun to cool and a multi-state salmonella outbreak is just the punctuation mark to months of relentless eggflation that weary consumers don't need. But, it's what they've got! According to an official FDA announcement on June 6, nearly 2 million dozen egg cartons are being pulled from shelves due to a mass salmonella contamination risk.

As if consumers weren't feeling wary enough, the specific recalled product is 1.7 million dozen brown, cage-free, certified organic eggs – health-centric buzzwords that make customers feel like they're purchasing a product they can trust. This latest salmonella outbreak risk exponentially compounds the growing issue of consumer trust in food safety. For the first time since October 2024, month-to-month dozen egg prices finally decreased from $6.23 in March to $5.12 in April — a national average price which still remains at a historic high. Eggflation was due largely in part to a shortage caused by an avian flu outbreak, which makes this latest recall of millions of eggs feel somehow even worse.

The outbreak traces back to August Egg Company, a California-based manufacturer. As of June 5, the CDC has reported 79 cases of illness spanning seven states. The affected eggs were sold at Walmart stores in nine states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington, and Wyoming, as well as several other grocery chains concentrated in California and Nevada.