Here Are The 9 States Being Hit With The Latest Egg Recall
Egg price decreases have been slow to arrive at grocery stores nationwide. Over the past two months, prices have finally begun to cool and a multi-state salmonella outbreak is just the punctuation mark to months of relentless eggflation that weary consumers don't need. But, it's what they've got! According to an official FDA announcement on June 6, nearly 2 million dozen egg cartons are being pulled from shelves due to a mass salmonella contamination risk.
As if consumers weren't feeling wary enough, the specific recalled product is 1.7 million dozen brown, cage-free, certified organic eggs – health-centric buzzwords that make customers feel like they're purchasing a product they can trust. This latest salmonella outbreak risk exponentially compounds the growing issue of consumer trust in food safety. For the first time since October 2024, month-to-month dozen egg prices finally decreased from $6.23 in March to $5.12 in April — a national average price which still remains at a historic high. Eggflation was due largely in part to a shortage caused by an avian flu outbreak, which makes this latest recall of millions of eggs feel somehow even worse.
The outbreak traces back to August Egg Company, a California-based manufacturer. As of June 5, the CDC has reported 79 cases of illness spanning seven states. The affected eggs were sold at Walmart stores in nine states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington, and Wyoming, as well as several other grocery chains concentrated in California and Nevada.
The affected eggs were sold from the West Coast to the Midwest
Twenty-one of the 79 ill consumers have been hospitalized, and the CDC estimates that the actual number of sickened people is much higher. Consumers reported becoming ill between February 24, 2025 and May 17, 2025. Luckily, as an exercise in reducing food waste on such a mass scale, the August Egg Company "immediately began diverting all eggs from the plant to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any pathogens," per a statement from the company, as reported by the FDA.
To stay safe, people who have recently purchased eggs from Walmart should check their cartons for sell-by dates between March 4, 2025 and June 19, 2025. Foodies who have purchased eggs from grocery chains Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less, or Ralphs should look for sell-by dates from March 4, 2025 to June 4, 2025. The packages of affected eggs will be printed with the plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 with the Julian Dates between 32 and 126. A full list of affected plant numbers and UPCs is included in the FDA report. Shoppers who spy any of the above details on their egg cartons are being instructed to return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund. To be safe, sanitize all surfaces with which the affected product might have come into contact.