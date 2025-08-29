A Serious Salmonella Outbreak Is Causing An Egg Recall In These 14 States

You might want to run to your fridge and check the carton of eggs sitting in there. On August 28, 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a recall of eggs from Country Eggs, LLC following a salmonella bacteria outbreak that spans 14 U.S. states. The contaminated eggs were sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, and Nijiya Markets. As shown on a map on the CDC website, states with confirmed cases of illness linked to the outbreak include Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, California, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, New Mexico, Georgia, Hawaii, and North Carolina.

The affected batches of eggs are labeled as "large brown cage-free 'sunshine yolks' or 'omega-3 golden yolks' eggs" and were distributed from June 16 to July 9 in California and Nevada. The cartons display the code CA 7695 and were sold to grocery stores as well as food service companies, meaning food businesses should also check their egg supply. The initial U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recall announcement from Country Eggs shows sell by dates, product photos, and other information to help you identify a possibly contaminated carton.

As of the time of writing, 95 cases of salmonella infection have been reported in connection with this recall, with 18 resulting in hospitalization. No deaths have been reported. Authorities urge consumers and businesses to immediately dispose of affected eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, and to thoroughly wash and sanitize any surfaces that the eggs may have touched.