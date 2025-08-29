A Serious Salmonella Outbreak Is Causing An Egg Recall In These 14 States
You might want to run to your fridge and check the carton of eggs sitting in there. On August 28, 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a recall of eggs from Country Eggs, LLC following a salmonella bacteria outbreak that spans 14 U.S. states. The contaminated eggs were sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, and Nijiya Markets. As shown on a map on the CDC website, states with confirmed cases of illness linked to the outbreak include Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, California, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, New Mexico, Georgia, Hawaii, and North Carolina.
The affected batches of eggs are labeled as "large brown cage-free 'sunshine yolks' or 'omega-3 golden yolks' eggs" and were distributed from June 16 to July 9 in California and Nevada. The cartons display the code CA 7695 and were sold to grocery stores as well as food service companies, meaning food businesses should also check their egg supply. The initial U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recall announcement from Country Eggs shows sell by dates, product photos, and other information to help you identify a possibly contaminated carton.
As of the time of writing, 95 cases of salmonella infection have been reported in connection with this recall, with 18 resulting in hospitalization. No deaths have been reported. Authorities urge consumers and businesses to immediately dispose of affected eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, and to thoroughly wash and sanitize any surfaces that the eggs may have touched.
What to do if you suspect a salmonella infection
Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, may not cause noticeable symptoms in some people, but most infected individuals suffer effects including abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. These signs may manifest in as little as six hours or as long as six days after consuming infected food or drink, and bouts of illness usually last for a few days to a week. The most common cause of salmonella infections is consuming contaminated animal products. Milk, ground turkey, and ice cream have caused some of the worst salmonella outbreaks in U.S. history.
Professional treatment is not always necessary to recover from salmonellosis, but the CDC advises you to seek medical attention in case of high fever, blood in stool, excessive vomiting, or severe dehydration. Salmonella can be fatal to infants, small children, older adults, and the immunocompromised, all of whom should seek medical help in case of a suspected infection. Salmonellosis is also contagious, and ill individuals should take care to wash their hands frequently and avoid interacting with at-risk groups.
Following food safety tips every home cook needs to know can further protect you and your loved ones. For consumers who have questions about this egg recall, Country Eggs, LLC can be contacted via the phone number 1-800-722-3447 or the email address INFO@countryeggsllc.com. The company has ceased production of the recalled products while the FDA investigates the source of the outbreak.