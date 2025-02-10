The Biggest Food Recalls In Walmart History

Walmart shoppers are a loyal bunch. The giant retailer has long been a preferred place where people go to buy their groceries, whether in-store or online. These days almost 60 percent of Walmart's revenue comes from food sales and the chain accounts for nearly 30 percent of all online U.S. grocery sales. With its addition of shoppable content, Walmart has wooed home cooks by encouraging the purchase of ingredients via recipes — acting as an all-in-one, recipe-to-table shopping experience. But, like most large food retailers, Walmart has not escaped unscathed when it comes to food recalls.

Between 2002 and 2023, there have been more than 35,000 food recalls in the U.S. Incredibly, this number has jumped by an estimation of 20 percent from 2020 to 2023 alone. Recalls typically stem from food suppliers and can span across various retailers — Walmart being among them. Though it's hard to say just how many food recalls Walmart has experienced in its almost 40 years of selling groceries, there have been a handful over the last two decades worth noting. Recalls included one of the largest food safety criminal cases that ended in a multi-million dollar penalty and one of the largest food recalls in history that resulted in 36 million pounds of recalled turkey.